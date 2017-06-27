"Those with mental health disorders are still stigmatized and often go untreated in many parts of the world."

Two mental health experts, both executives of ODH, Inc., a leading provider of behavioral health technology solutions, are chairing a mental health and human rights working group within the Non-Governmental Organization Committee on Mental Health, which consults with the United Nations and its specialized agencies to foster mental health awareness across the globe.

John P. Docherty, M.D., Senior Vice President and Medical Director of ODH, Inc. has been appointed Chair, and Erin Falconer, Ph.D., Associate Director, Medical Affairs of ODH, Inc. has been appointed Co-Chair of the Working Group on Human Rights and Mental Health for the NGO Committee on Mental Health.

The Working Group on Human Rights and Mental Health advocates broadly for the rights of the mentally ill and related policy and planning issues at the UN and its member nations.

“Mental illness contributes significantly to the burden of disease and disability worldwide,” said Dr. Docherty. “Yet, those with mental health disorders are still stigmatized and often go untreated in many parts of the globe. Our Working Group is dedicated to ensuring that mental health gets the respect and recognition it deserves so that those suffering from mental disorders receive necessary treatment in order to live fulfilled, productive lives.”

“In many countries across the world, lack of access to mental health resources is an ongoing crisis,” said Dr. Falconer. “The Working Group is strongly committed to raising public consciousness regarding the importance of mental health care services. The Group also seeks to position mental health issues within the broader context of human rights, poverty, violence and criminal justice.”

The Working Group on Human Rights and Mental Health recently convened a workshop on the rights of individuals with mental illness in the criminal justice system. Moderated by Dr. Docherty, the session included a presentation by Dr. Falconer on integrating criminal justice and medical health data.

