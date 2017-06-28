iland, the award-winning global secure cloud services provider, today announced that it has been named by Gartner Inc. as a Leader in the 2017 “Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service” for the second year in the row. In the Magic Quadrant for this market sector, Gartner analysts evaluated 23 service providers that offer Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), based on their “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.”

According to the report, Gartner estimates DRaaS to be a $2 billion business that is expected to reach $3.73 billion by 2021. Customers across all industry sectors who are challenged with threats to IT systems, including cyber-attacks such as ransomware, are increasingly looking to cloud-based disaster recovery solutions to ensure IT resiliency.

iland Secure DRaaS℠, built on top of iland’s Secure Cloud IaaS platform, ensures customers’ workloads are protected beyond simple backup with a disaster recovery process tuned to business priorities and compliance requirements. IT workloads can be replicated from virtual or physical environments to iland’s global secure cloud platform where customers can achieve recovery time goals in minutes.

“For more than a decade, iland’s Secure DRaaS has been giving customers the confidence and assurance that their data is protected and applications are available and performing equally or better than their source production environments during the event of a disaster,” said iland President, Brian Ussher. “We’re honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service. We believe this further substantiates our commitment to innovating within the DRaaS market and bringing our customers peace of mind when managing the risk of emerging IT threats.”

This recognition from Gartner comes after the recent launch of a new iland data center location in Amsterdam, the Netherlands from which secure cloud services will be delivered to customers across Europe. A new data center location in Sydney, Australia will also open later in the summer as iland expands to meet the needs of global customers. As part of this expansion, iland has further developed its channel program to enable managed service providers, resellers and agents to take advantage of the burgeoning cloud services opportunity.

iland partners with VMware, Zerto, Veeam, and Double-Take to bring the best replication technologies to customers so they can easily and efficiently execute failovers and tests via iland’s proven Secure Cloud Console – a single interface that provides visibility and management control of the recovery process and other iland cloud services for customers.

We believe this industry recognition underscores strength of services and commitment to customers

Customers and partners around the globe continue to validate iland’s proven DRaaS offering. Recent accolades include:



Zerto Cloud Service Provider Partner of the Year – 2016 and 2017

CRN 100 Coolest Cloud Vendors 2017

Finalist in the UK Cloud Awards 2017

Cisco Powered IaaS and DRaaS designation under the Cisco® Cloud and Managed Services Advanced Certification

For more information on iland’s enterprise cloud and disaster recovery services, go to:

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Source: Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service” by Ron Blair, Mark Thomas Jaggers, June 19, 2017.

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, iland delivers cloud services from its data centers throughout the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia. Learn more at iland.com.

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.