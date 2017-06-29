CrossCountry Consulting LLC (CrossCountry), a business advisory firm headquartered in McLean, VA, announced today that Henry Hilbert has joined the company as a Partner in its San Francisco office where he provides additional leadership for the company’s growing West Coast practice.

Henry has over twenty-five years of experience in professional services with a major focus on developing accounting and technology consulting practices in the Bay Area and in New York. Most recently, Henry spent the last ten years building out advisory practices at two different firms in the Bay Area where his responsibilities included rebuilding dormant markets, building out the teams and diversifying service offerings.

“We are very excited to have Henry join our leadership team,” said CrossCountry Co-Founder, Dave Kay. “With CrossCountry’s growing demand on the West Coast, Henry’s vast experience leading professional service companies along with his knowledge of the local market makes him uniquely qualified to serve our existing clients out West while also growing the practice.”

Henry Hilbert added, “I’m looking forward contributing to CrossCountry’s already well-established presence on the West Coast. I’m enthusiastic about CrossCountry’s future in San Francisco as I see how our experienced consultants and unique culture combine to demonstrate world-class advisory services to our clients.”

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, risk, HR, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth.