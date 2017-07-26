Chief Anesthesiologist Dr. Vincent Burton, MBBS, FRCA is now President at Okyanos Center for Regenerative Medicine "I am very proud to step into this leadership role and help the team continue to deliver safe, superior therapies." -Dr. Burton

Vincent R. Burton, MBBS, FRCA, has been appointed President of Okyanos Center for Regenerative Medicine, which is licensed by the Bahamas’ National Stem Cell Ethics Committee (NSCEC).

Dr. Burton received his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBBS) from the University of the West Indies. He went on to complete residency training in the United Kingdom at Queen’s Hospital of Staffordshire, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as well as Cambridge University’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Anaesthetists (FRCA) and has served as Chief Anesthesiologist at Okyanos since the center opened in 2014.

Prior to Okyanos, Dr. Burton served as House Officer at the Rand Memorial and Princess Margaret Hospitals in Nassau. He later became Senior House Officer at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport and presently maintains his role as Consultant Anesthesiologist. Dr. Burton is a thought leader in the Bahamas’ medical community, serving as Director of Anesthesia & Intensive Care Unit for the Grand Bahama Public Hospitals’ Authority and is Vice President of the Grand Bahama Medical and Dental Association.

“Okyanos differentiates itself with world class clinicians, exemplary staff, and a culture of teamwork,” said Dr. Burton. “I am very proud to step into this leadership role and help the team continue to deliver safe, superior therapies. I am also excited to lead the collaboration with a third party contract research organization to obtain clinically meaningful data to further validate the improved outcomes of our patients.”

Okyanos, which was recently acquired by Black Beret Life Sciences, LLC, the life sciences investment and management arm of the Houston-based Bosarge Family Office, has also announced that Marc Penn, MD, PhD, FACC, will join the Okyanos team as the Director of Research and Development. Dr. Penn is board certified in both cardiovascular and internal medicine, and is Director of Research at Summa Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Akron, Ohio. His research has led to several discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine including diagnostics and drug delivery systems for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, strategies to optimize gene and stem cell therapy for regeneration of myocardial tissue, as well as neuromodulation of cardiac function.

“Okyanos has been providing adult stem cell therapy in a regulated jurisdiction at a high level of safety and care,” said Dr. Penn. “In collaboration with the NSCEC of the Bahamas, we look forward to expanding our offering of proprietary regenerative medicine treatments at Okyanos. We remain committed to patient safety and transparency, as well as the collection of clinical data from the patients we treat using independent research organizations to further the development of the regenerative medicine field globally.”

Okyanos performs procedures that address an array of neurologic, cardiovascular, orthopedic and urologic conditions. In addition to Dr. Burton and Dr. Penn, Okyanos maintains its core executive team: Director of Clinical Operations, Gretchen Dezelick RN, BSN, CNOR, LHCRM, CASC; Director of Operations, Sean Napier; Director of Marketing, Corina Froese; and Director of Finance, Fiona Daniels.

The appointments of Dr. Burton and Dr. Penn are the first steps in Okyanos’ expansion and growth plans under the new leadership, which will have a positive impact on the Bahamas as well as throughout the regenerative medicine community worldwide.

ABOUT THE OKYANOS CENTER FOR REGENERATIVE MEDICINE (OH – KEY – AH – NOS):

Combining state-of-the art technologies delivered in a cell therapy center of excellence, Okyanos is a leading adult stem cell therapy provider located in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Okyanos was founded in 2011 and is licensed and accredited by the Bahamas’ National Stem Cell Ethics Committee (NSCEC) under the Bahamas Stem Cell Therapy and Research Act to provide cell therapy to patients with chronic medical needs that, per scientific research, clinical trials and application, can be safely and potentially efficaciously treated with patients’ own adipose-derived stem and regenerative cells. The literary name Okyanos, the Greek god of the river Okeanos, symbolizes restoration of blood flow. Learn more at http://www.okyanos.com.