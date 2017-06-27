It’s been a rewarding journey to lead eOriginal to this point of growth, and this recognition highlights what we have achieved and the opportunity before us.

Stephen Bisbee, founder and president of eOriginal, Inc., is among the finalists being recognized on Wednesday, June 28, at EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Maryland Awards Gala.

“I am honored to be a finalist among a group of such exceptionally talented individuals for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Maryland Award,” Bisbee said. “It’s been a rewarding journey to lead eOriginal to this point of growth, and this recognition highlights what we have achieved and the opportunity before us.”

For more than 31 years, EY has been at the forefront of identifying game-changing business leaders and celebrating American ingenuity. The special gala event will be hosted at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel.

The program makes a difference by encouraging entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their leadership, and excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

“It is extremely gratifying to see Steve recognized for his vision of creating the digital transaction management industry and steering eOriginal to a position as a clear leader in the space,” said Brian Madocks, CEO of eOriginal.

A pioneer in the digital transformation of financial services, eOriginal has seen significant growth in recent years with a doubling of annual recurring revenue from a customer base that has tripled in size since 2014. In November, eOriginal secured a $26.5-million expansion capital investment, led by private equity firm LLR Partners, providing the resources for the capture of market opportunities.

As the trusted expert in digital transaction management solutions, eOriginal has become the recognized leader in providing a digital financial platform for lenders, and investors, accelerating access to capital through secondary markets.

Regional EY award winners are eligible for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards in Palm Springs, California, later this year.

