Cybereason, developers of the most effective Total Endpoint Protection Platform including EDR & NGAV, today announced that the company’s CEO and co-founder Lior Div has been named a finalist for EY’s 2017 New England Entrepreneur of the Year. The awards gala is taking place tonight at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. This is the second consecutive year Div has been named a finalist.

Cybereason is the fastest growing technology company in New England having increased its footprint in Boston by more than 200 percent in the past twelve months. Cybereason currently employs more than 100 people in its Boston office and 300 worldwide.

Founded in 2012 by Div and co-founders Yossi Naar and Yonatan Striem-Amit, Cybereason recently announced an infusion of new capital of $100 million from SoftBank. This new financing solidifies Cybereason as the leading cybersecurity startup changing the status quo in the security industry, with 500 percent growth in revenue in the past year.

The EY awards program, which is celebrating its 31st year, recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

“Being named a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year for the second consecutive year is very humbling because of the hundreds of talented executives from New England that were also nominated. Cybereason is experiencing record growth but we are never satisfied because hackers still have a big advantage over the vast majority of corporations. Cybereason’s mission is to turn the tables on the adversary, making them the targets and putting a bullseye on their backs and giving our customers the advantage,” said Div.

Significant Awards for Cybereason

2017 Wall Street Journal Top 25 Technology Startups to Watch

2017 JMP Securities Super 60 Company to Watch

2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England Finalist, Lior Div, CEO

2017 CRN Security 100: ‘20 Coolest Endpoint Security Companies’

2017 Boston Business Journal: ‘Best Places to Work 2017’

2017 Built in Boston 50 to Watch List (only security company on the list)

2017 Cyber Excellence Awards: ‘Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company’

2017 Cyber Defense Magazine Award: ‘Cutting Edge Endpoint Security Solution’

About Cybereason

Cybereason is the leader in endpoint protection, offering endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and managed monitoring services. Founded by elite intelligence professionals born and bred in offense-first hunting, Cybereason gives enterprises the upper hand over cyber adversaries. The Cybereason platform is powered by a custom-built in-memory graph, the only truly automated hunting engine anywhere. It detects behavioral patterns across every endpoint and surfaces malicious operations in an exceptionally user-friendly interface. Cybereason is privately held and headquartered in Boston with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo.

