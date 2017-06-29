MedicalCare.com Launches Innovative Hospital Rating Service

"With ongoing efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, we are presently on the precipice of another major healthcare overhaul. The common experience is one of unsettling uncertainty.”

Medicalcare.com today announces its comprehensive hospital ratings system service. This web service offers a quick-and-easy experience for comparing hospitals according to safety and other healthcare ratings. Drawn from large government databases, Medicalcare.com maintains a large compilation of official safety rating data and actual patient survey data for a wide variety of medical services. Visitors can research and review ratings information—to better prepare for critical medical decisions for healthcare consumers that seek the best medical care for themselves or loved ones.

Paul Moses, CEO of Medicalcare.com, says “With ongoing efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, we are presently on the precipice of another major healthcare overhaul. The common experience is one of unsettling uncertainty.”

Visitors to Medicalcare.com get access to official government safety ratings and real-patient surveys. The simple, intuitive search feature provides clear results. Users of any experience level can spend the maximum amount of time reviewing information that will inform their important decisions.

Paul continues: “We can be confident that the next government solution will do some things well and some things poorly. Facing this uncertainty, many people find that it’s empowering to recognize one simple fact. Healthcare consumers have the ability and flexibility to assert our control and influence the change that they want and spent their money more wisely.“

The independent hospital quality ratings and detailed patient survey results at Medicalcare.com help consumers make fair and thought comparisons of hospitals—with simple and informative content. By mid-summer 2017, the website will also offer a much larger array of various hospital measures—including mortality and readmission rates. This information is will add significantly more support to consumers that are facing healthcare decisions.

About Medicalcare.com: Our mission is to provide powerful yet easy-to-use tools to quickly research healthcare safety ratings and hospital metrics. We help healthcare and medical care consumers acquire knowledge to inform their decisions and make the best choices.