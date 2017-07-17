METTLER TOLEDO Offers New Balance-testing e-Learning Course

Gain safety, quality and accuracy in your lab with routine balance testing. Routine Balance Testing is designed to give interested professionals the information they need to understand periodic balance testing and implement it effectively.

Scientists and quality assurance professionals working in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals know that analytical balances are the heart of virtually every quantitative analysis. Ensuring that balances used in lab processes weigh accurately is at the heart of good science and safe manufacturing.

However, even in industries that are not as tightly regulated, the answer to keeping processes running smoothly can be found in large part in periodic balance testing. This is because use of out-of-tolerance balances can affect raw-materials use, damage end-product quality, increase costs and risk unhappy customers.

METTLER TOLEDO offers an e-Learning course to help. Routine Balance Testing is designed to give interested professionals the information they need to understand periodic balance testing and implement it effectively. Easy-to-follow material outlines tests for sensitivity, repeatability, and eccentricity, which help ensure proper balance function. Upon successful course completion, a proficiency certificate will be issued.

The Routine Balance Testing e-Learning course—part of the lab-equipment leader’s year-long e-Calendar—will be available free throughout the month of July.

