PathSensors: Identifying pathogens at the speed of light Navigator is perfect for high volume, high throughput plant pathogen detection

Baltimore biotech firm, PathSensors, Inc., announced today it will be launching its Navigator instrument platform, which allows for high-throughput testing for plant pathogens such as Phytophthora, Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus (CLas), and Ralstonia, at APS 2017 in San Antonio. PathSensors will conduct demonstrations of its technology at Booth 26 during APS 2017.

The Navigator allows customers to analyze up to 92 samples simultaneously and is optimized for use with PathSensors’ CANARY® (Cellular Analysis and Notification of Antigen Risks and Yields) biosensor technology. The PathSensors assays can detect the pathogens in minutes, at levels of sensitivity far superior to alternative diagnostic technologies.

Ted Olsen, CEO of PathSensors, commented, “Phytophthora root rot, Citrus Greening diseases caused by CLas, and Bacterial wilt caused by Ralstonia can result in enormous economic damage to plants and agriculture worldwide. Fast, affordable, and highly sensitive early detection of these threats is critical.” Olsen continued: “Our new assays address these needs and can be used with our the high-throughput platform for an effective plant safety solution for commercial growers and plant safety professionals.”

About PathSensors, Inc.

PathSensors is a leading biotechnology solutions and environmental testing company. PathSensors provides high speed, highly sensitive pathogen and threat detection solutions for the defense, homeland security, public health, medical countermeasures, mail room screening, first responder, food processing and agricultural sectors. For more information, visit http://www.pathsensors.com.