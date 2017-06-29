MultiPlan Awards Grants to Three Rural Hospitals

MultiPlan, Inc. today announced the recipients of its 2017 Rural Health Outreach Grant. The three hospitals selected to receive this year’s grants have each submitted creative proposals for addressing the healthcare needs of people in their community.

The recipients of the 2017 MultiPlan Rural Health Outreach Grant are:

Faith Community Health System in Jacksboro, Texas will use their grant for their Wellness by Faith program, which provides health information presentations to members of the community. The presentations are led by health care professionals and focus on topics relevant to three targeted populations: women, Hispanic Women and senior citizens.

Ringgold County Hospital in Mt. Ayr, Iowa will use their grant to support the Ringgold County Community Health Coalition. Their plan is to equip kiosks with electronic tablets stationed at various locations in the community. These health information stations will allow for a non-threatening environment where members of the community can complete health questionnaires and access healthcare resources and information.

Stonewall Memorial Hospital in Aspermont, Texas will use the grant in conjunction with their Transition of Care program which provides much needed assistance to patients after they have been discharged from the hospital. As part of the program, the Transition of Care nurse will follow up with patients to ensure they understand their healthcare instructions, have necessary prescriptions and, if necessary, arrange for transportation for follow-up appointments.

About the MultiPlan Rural Health Outreach Grant

Since the program’s inception in 1995, MultiPlan has awarded over half a million dollars to hospitals serving rural communities. Grant recipients use the funds to help them introduce or expand services, education, screenings and other endeavors that support the healthcare needs of people in their communities.

For more information about the MultiPlan Rural Health Outreach Grant and other programs that help support MultiPlan participating hospitals and the patients they serve, visit http://www.multiplan.com/providers.

