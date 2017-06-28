Skip the Hassle, Not the Vacation

Whether it’s camping in the woods, a stay on the beach, or a long road trip, summer vacations are part of the fabric of American families. It’s a chance for families to share new experiences, strengthen bonds and create lasting memories. However, between cost, time constraints, and so much planning, there seems to always be a reason NOT to take a vacation. Recently, Kim Orlando, Founder of TravelingMom.com, teamed with Residence Inn by Mariott and YourUpdateTV to provide some tips on how to skip the hassle, and not the vacation.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/dPp5o0xTOrc

Make your stay part of your vacation - Look for a hotel that has something for every member of the family like swimming pools and children areas, fitness experiences, WiFi, and free happy hours.

Cook your own meals - Feeding a family on the road can quickly add up, and traveling with allergies can be a challenge. Take advantage of a hotel with a full kitchen in every room. Residence Inn has a full kitchen and offers free grocery delivery service so mom or dad are not stuck with that chore. AND you don’t have to worry about the dishes!

Stay active - Residence Inn by Marriott collaborated with Under Armour Connected Fitness to launch RI-Runs for guests. These are mapped runs to enjoy while on vacation, letting guests exercise just like the locals!

Take advantage of activities for kids of all ages – Finding activities for the whole family is crucial. Hiking, cooking, fishing, surfing and crafting are all fun options for the family.

Enjoy the journey - As Buddha said, “happiness is a journey, not a destination.” Use services like Yelp and Google Maps to find interesting attractions, restaurants and rest-stops as you go and enjoy the family journey!

Find Pet Friendly accommodations - You don't have to leave pets at home while traveling with family over the summer. Pets are welcome at all Residence Inn locations, create travel memories with your pup too!

For more tips and travel recommendations, please visit http://www.residenceinn.marriott.com/

About Kim Orlando:

Kim Orlando is the founder of TravelingMom.com, TravelingDad.com, and SheBuysCars.com and a sought-after social media and marketing consultant and authority on family travel. She has built TravelingMom into the solid and supportive TravelingMom Blogger Network and developed business relationships with some of the biggest names in family travel. As an authority on family travel, she is a regular spokeswoman on satellite media tours and has been quoted in media from Good Housekeeping to the Wall Street Journal. Thanks to Kim and the team she has built, TravelingMom, the trusted source for moms who travel with and without their kids, was named one of the Top 4 Family Travel Sites by Sherman’s Travel.

About Residence Inn by Marriott:

Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI Mix evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, “like” Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.

