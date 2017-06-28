Artwork Archive Screen Shots The vision for this significant update focused on enhancing accessibility for our users, which has always been at the core of our bottom-up, user-first product design and development philosophy.

Artwork Archive has launched a major update to its industry-leading cloud-based art collection management solution, which is used by artists, collectors and organizations in over 50 countries to organize and manage artworks valued at nearly $1 billion.

“The vision for this significant update focused on enhancing accessibility for our users, which has always been at the core of our bottom-up, user-first product design and development philosophy,” commented Artwork Archive’s co-founder Justin Anthony. “We also ensured that our solution remains fast, simple and intuitive to use, and has none of the limitations and barriers that many other products in the artwork management space suffer from — most notably a lack of flexibility, tedious complexity, and prohibitive price tags.”

Professional artists like Quang Ho use Artwork Archive to document their life’s work, and access a suite of tools to stay organized, run their business and manage their career. Collectors like the Hopper Foundation use Artwork Archive to capture key details about their inventory, and build a reliable provenance to preserve and increase value. Organizations like Neiman Marcus use Artwork Archive to manage, track and organize all aspects of their expansive collection.

Key improvements and additions that are now available in Artwork Archive 2.0 include:



Professional Reports: users can generate professional-grade reports for insurance, accounting of presentation purposes.

Location Tracking: users can create sub-locations to more accurately track the location of specific pieces of artwork, and generate detailed reports anytime.

Provenance Tracking: users can easily record all relevant details associated with their work, along with supporting documentation like appraisals.

Enhanced Security: users can control who can view or edit their account, and benefit from new enterprise-level security and redundancy measures.

Faster Setup: users can quickly import all of their information through bulk uploads, and use expanded data entry to get information into the system more efficiently than ever before.

Enhanced UX: users can quickly find what they’re looking for through new search options, and customize how their data is displayed.

Additional information on Artwork Archive including pricing plans are available at https://www.artworkarchive.com. A complimentary 30-day trial is available for artists, collectors and organizations (no credit card required).

For all other details and media inquiries or requests, email info(at)artworkarchive(dot)com.