Excel Medical, the leader in Next-Generation Medical Device Integration™, today announced the appointment of Mike Finnegan to the position of Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Finnegan is a widely known industry leader with 25 years of experience in healthcare technology, telehealth and medical device sales leadership. He has received industry recognition for innovations and new approaches to sales performance processes and team development, several of which have been adopted as industry best practices.

“Excel Medical is poised to disrupt clinical data acquisition and utilization by leveraging our technology and proprietary big data algorithms to help identify patients risk for deterioration,” said Lance Burton, General Manager of Excel Medical. “As our company continues on its mission to transform what’s possible by applying predictive analytics in acute care settings to achieve proactive patient monitoring, Mike is the perfect leader and proven change agent for us to add into the mix.”

Mike joins Excel Medical after serving as Chief Strategy Officer at Consumer Health Connections (CHC) where he worked with the company’s CEO, and was responsible for developing and implementing CHC’s strategic vision and goals company-wide.

Prior to CHC, Finnegan held a number of executive leadership positions at GE Healthcare including Commercial GM for GE’s Dose Management business, where he and his team were responsible for creating a new market in North America for radiation informatics. Earlier in his GE tenure, he had several other commercial leadership positions and earned numerous milestone awards for performance, growth and expertise.

Mike joined Marquette Electronics in 1994 as the Corporate Sales representative four years prior to GE’s acquisition of Marquette Medical. Upon Marquette’s acquisition, he was promoted to US Alliance Sales Manager leading the Perioperative team and overseeing three strategic alliances – North American Drager, Cardio Dynamics and Novametrics. In 2000 Mike joined MatrixOne to gain valuable IT and software experience with a product development software in the medical device space. He returned to GEHC in June 2002.

"Mike has a tremendous track record working with healthcare innovations, and defining and developing entirely new markets,” said John Hoffman, President, Co-Founder, and Principal Engineer of Excel Medical. “Whether it’s telehealth, med-tech or enterprise-wide solutions platforms for hospitals, Mike is deeply passionate about creating transformations that help hospitals achieve their internal goals while improving patient care. He is the ultimate strategist and consultative communicator in our industry.”

Finnegan is a Six Sigma Greenbelt certified and holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

About Excel Medical

Excel Medical is an industry innovator in medical device data acquisition, storage, and clinical integration across the hospital enterprise. Its products transform clinical workflow by liberating data and making it more accessible to clinicians through untethered access and Next-Generation Medical Device IntegrationTM with electronic medical records (EMR). Excel’s technologies have direct impact on improving patient safety and care, workflow efficiency, and decreasing institutional risk. Partnering with IBM’s TJ Watson Laboratory since 2011, Excel has developed a first-of-a-kind clinical streaming analytics platform that is shaping the future of critical care medicine. Excel’s products are used by more than 80% of the top medical centers and children’s hospitals in the United States. The company is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, and has customers throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Visit Excel Medical at: http://www.excel-medical.com

Contact:

Michael Draznin

For Excel Medical

michael.draznin(at)excel-medical.com

michael(at)drazninconsulting.com

+1(917)921-1039 tel