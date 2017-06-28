AffiniPay expands leadership team to support continued growth

“Greg and Carrie bring the energy and insight to lead our teams as we enter a new phase of growth.”

With the additions of Greg Haney as vice president of operations and Carrie Fisher as vice president of marketing, AffiniPay seeks to scale key business operations throughout 2017 and beyond.

Haney brings 24 years of experience in electronic payments and banking operations to AffiniPay, with specific expertise in scaling operations at growing financial technology companies. In previous roles, he oversaw daily operations as chief operating officer for e-retailer CardLab, Inc., and as executive vice president of operations for Online Resources Corporation. From 2005 to 2010, he served as senior vice president of operations at Fiserv.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the AffiniPay team,” said Haney. “I was so drawn in by the company’s unique culture and the amazing cohesion among the teams. AffiniPay’s rapid growth presents exciting opportunities for me to apply my experience helping thriving tech companies scale and optimize operations for long-term success.”

On the marketing side, Fisher joins AffiniPay with 22 years of experience in driving revenue and demand generation programs for technology and software companies. Most recently, she was vice president of revenue marketing at Forcepoint, where she led global marketing teams responsible for demand generation and field marketing. Before that, she held leadership roles in technology companies including 3M and Bazaarvoice. Fisher will oversee all marketing strategy and operations at AffiniPay to support the company’s growth.

“AffiniPay has an outstanding product portfolio with over 40,000 happy customers, which is why I’m excited to be part of the company’s continued growth,” said Fisher.

AffiniPay has seen 40 percent annual revenue growth for the past five years and has doubled its staff size over the past two years. CEO Amy Porter said these executive team additions are aimed at continuing an impressive growth trajectory while ensuring the company maintains the level of outstanding service it’s become known for.

“Greg and Carrie bring the energy and insight to lead our teams as we enter a new phase of growth,” said Porter. “I’m confident their expertise in the payments and technology industries will help us continue to operate at the top of our game, and ultimately, help us equip more professionals for success.”

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is an Austin, Texas-based financial technology company, creating payment-based practice management tools for professional service markets. The company was founded in 2005 as an independent sales organization supporting online credit card transactions for professional trade associations. Through strategic partnerships and member benefit programs, AffiniPay has built a solution uniquely focused on the legal and accounting industries. AffiniPay’s engine is the technology behind its popular LawPay and CPACharge programs. LawPay is recommended by 46 state bar associations and part of the American Bar Association’s ABA Advantages program. In 2017, AffiniPay will process over $3.5 billion in payments for more than 40,000 clients through their platform.