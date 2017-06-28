US Water Alliance Awards Kohler Prestigious Water Prize

Kohler Logo

Kohler Co. was awarded the US Water Prize for its water conservation efforts by the US Water Alliance yesterday during its One Water Summit in New Orleans.

The Water Prize is presented annually in five categories, including a private sector organization for outstanding achievement in advancing sustainable solutions to water challenges. Water Alliance leaders recognized Kohler as this year’s private sector honoree for its development and promotion of water-efficient products that meet the EPA’s WaterSense® efficiency requirements.

“Since 2011, the US Water Alliance has worked to advocate for the true value of water and promote policies and practices that ensure safe water for all Americans,” said Radhika Fox, CEO of the U.S. Water Alliance. “We are thrilled to recognize Kohler’s efforts over the last 10 years by honoring the company with our 2017 Water Prize."

Since the EPA launched WaterSense® in 2006, Kohler has created over 700 new models of toilets, faucets, showerheads, and urinals that carry the WaterSense label. Nearly all KOHLER products launched since 2010 meet WaterSense requirements for water efficiency. In total, Kohler products have helped Americans save nearly 140 billion gallons of water, avoid 3.5 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions associated with pumping, treating, and heating that water, and save more than $2.3 billion on their water, sewer, and energy bills.*

Davor Grgic, Kohler’s vice president of sustainability, accepted the award on the company’s behalf. “Kohler is committed to innovating products to be more environmentally sustainable, from material selection to end use,” he said. “In addition, we are encouraging consumers to do their part to reduce their home’s water consumption and protect our nation’s water supply.”

According to recent research, while high-efficiency toilets that use 1.6 gallons per flush or less have been on the market since 1994, 21 percent of residential toilets still in service in water-stressed states are non-efficient.** The study reported that installing high-efficiency models could save up to 170 billion gallons of water per year in these regions, with an estimated potential for savings nationally of up to 360 billion gallons per year.

Kohler has been a partner of the EPA’s WaterSense program since its founding and has earned nine consecutive awards for its leadership in producing and promoting water-efficient plumbing fixtures, faucets and showerheads.

*Per EPA calculations.

**Alliance for Water Efficiency and Plumbing Manufacturers International 2017 research in five states affected by water shortages - Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia and Texas. “Non-efficient toilets” are defined as those using more than 1.6 gallons of water per flush.

