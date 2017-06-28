It is exciting that we can now extend those successes to quality programs by providing plans and providers the ability to manage both their risk adjustment and quality programs under one analytical tool

Regulations over Risk Adjustment and Quality programs continue to mount. Quality-driven payments, bonuses, and even penalties are progressively driving accountability and profitability at health plans and provider groups alike. In order for risk-bearing entities to manage this complexity and stay profitable, Risk and Quality departments will need to streamline their processes, employ best practices for data capture, and use strategic interventions to improve program outcomes, efficiency, and results.

During this presentation, attendees will get a better understanding of the importance of integrating Risk and Quality including the following:



Leveraging advanced analytics to determine the optimal type and timing of each intervention

Integrating supplemental data to improve efficiency, eliminate overlapping efforts, and reduce program costs

Increasing retrospective and prospective data capture rates to reduce provider abrasion

Using integrated reporting and dynamic dashboards to monitor overall performance

“Pulse8 has been very successful in assisting plans with managing their risk adjustment programs. It is exciting that we can now extend those successes to quality programs by providing plans and providers the ability to manage both their risk adjustment and quality programs under one analytical tool, especially as we see quality standards increasing. By using our patent-pending Dynamic Intervention Planning, Qualit8 can help focus program efforts, reduce costs, and increase the quality of care for patients and members,” stated Kari Hadley, Senior Director of Medicaid and Quality Products at Pulse8.

About Pulse8

Pulse8 is the only Healthcare Analytics and Technology Company delivering complete visibility into the efficacy of your Risk Adjustment and Quality Management programs. We enable health plans and at-risk providers to achieve the greatest financial impact in the ACA Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. By combining advanced analytic methodologies with extensive health plan experience, Pulse8 has developed a suite of uniquely pragmatic solutions that are revolutionizing risk adjustment and quality. Pulse8’s flexible business intelligence tools offer real-time visibility into member and provider activities so our clients can apply the most cost-effective and appropriate interventions for closing gaps in documentation, coding, and quality. For more company information, please contact Scott Filiault at (732) 570-9095 or scott.filiault(at)pulse8(dot)com. Please visit us at http://www.Pulse8.com, and follow us on Twitter @Pulse8News.

About RISE (Resource Initiative and Society for Education)

RISE is the first national association totally dedicated to enabling healthcare professionals working in organizations and aspiring to meet the challenges of the emerging landscape of accountable care and health care reform. We strive to serve our members on four fronts: Education, Industry Intelligence, Networking and Career Development.