Thermal analysis can quickly and accurately determine the critical oxidation properties of OIT and OOT. OIT is a standardized isothermal measurement that uses a differential scanning calorimeter to assess material stability by determining oxidative decomposition time-to-onset.

Many organic compounds, as well as manufactured substances such as plastics, oils and fats, are attacked by oxygen - even at low temperatures. The resulting oxidation can lead to product failures. Rusting iron is a well-known example of this oxidative stress.

Fortunately, oxidation behaviors can be easily investigated using thermal analysis. Benefits of using thermal analysis for this study include:



tests require only a few milligrams of sample,

measurements are performed quickly, and

the method can be automated for additional time- and cost-savings.

OOT is faster dynamic measurement, but it cannot differentiate degrees of material stability as readily. It is often used to determine the optimum isothermal temperature for OIT measurements.

