Cameo Global Announces the Release of CloudBlu™ v11.5

Cameo Global, an international collaboration solutions provider and world leader in Cisco customer care technologies, today announced the general availability of version 11.5 of their market leading CloudBlu™ customer care solution, a Cisco certified Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS). The new functionality and services included in this release are consistent with Cameo’s strategic roadmap for delivering cloud based services that enhance customer experience and positively impact business metrics.

Some of the highlights of the 11.5 release include the following:



Omnichannel Agent Licensing − contact center base licensing now includes email, webchat and social media capabilities; no longer a separate licensing add-on. All interaction channels can now be blended into a single routing engine, enabling real-time visibility & reporting.

Task Routing API − unleashes the Internet of Things (IoT) by enabling new types of interactions such as video, SMS and workflow events which can be routed and acted upon by the contact center.

Single Sign-on (SSO) − Support for Cisco’s SSO simplifies log-in and password management for agents and supervisors.

“The adoption rate for customers migrating to CloudBlu has exceeded our forecasts and more importantly, they are seeing true value by partnering with Cameo to deliver superior customer care solutions”, said Tim Brannock, CMO Cameo Global. “We focus on the customer experience first and the technology simply enables that business outcome”.

About Cameo Global

Cameo Global, Inc., provides business collaboration solutions to business leaders internationally. Growing out of more than 20 years of expertise, Cameo Global offers the full lifecycle of IT solutions to customers in more than 85 countries worldwide. Cameo Global’s exclusive CloudBlu™ hosted collaboration solution continues the company’s history of innovation. Discover more about Cameo Global and its full array of IT solutions on our website, http://www.cameoglobal.com.