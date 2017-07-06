Mazik Cashier is Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Microsoft's mission is "to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more." Mazik collaborates with Microsoft on this goal by developing applications and working closely with government organizations to help them be more efficient and productive. Mazik Cashier is a complete cashiering solution for state and local governments built on the Microsoft Dynamics platform. Managing payments from various sources is essential to operating a city. With its foundation in Microsoft Dynamics, Mazik Cashier has role based users for improved security and monitoring. Mazik Cashier facilitates transaction management and cashier batch options. The users can be cashiers and supervisors within the city as well as residents and other payers outside of the organization. Reporting within Mazik Cashier is based on Microsoft Power BI so reports are easy to produce and can be drilled into for further information.

With new and improved technology, cities can evolve and become connected. These connected cities are already beginning to emerge. According to Forbes, existing cities become connected cities when smart nodes begin to form. Smart nodes are the beginning of connections being made across various systems including augmented buildings, utilities, and public service systems. As more of these systems are established and form connections with one another, the smart network grows until it encompasses the entire city. With consumers being increasingly tech savvy, they can also help drive the adoption of smart technologies on this large scale. Given these industry trends, Mazik believes that Mazik Cashier will serve as a platform in which this new and improved technology can meet the consumers to build a network of smart connections across the nation.

There are many uses for city government to use a cashiering system within a connected city including paying utility bills, submitting payments, and creating and completing work orders. For example, residents of a city can report issues or request inspections of city property, like water lines, sidewalks, and roads. When a resident submits and request for an inspection to the city, Microsoft and Mazik technology can facilitate this whole process. The request will be submitted to the city and the proper inspector will be scheduled and dispatched to the location with a work order. The inspector is able to document the inspection electronically using simple forms and the camera on their mobile device. All costs and actions associated with the inspection including time, parts, repairs, and cataloging next steps are recorded and are able to be reconciled within the city or billed. This allows for complete visibility into the history of work that has been done at each location.

Beyond performing standard cashiering and payment management activities, the Microsoft and Mazik platform can extend past those standard roles to run complete processes. Syed Fahad, Corporate Vice President of Mazik Global (https://www.linkedin.com/in/syed-fahad-573b28120/), weighs in on this achievement, “What we have envisioned is the complete digital transformation of the entire cashiering process. We have created a one-stop-solution that government organizations can use to manage all activities related to their cashiering activities and provide an entry point into becoming a connected city. Mazik Cashier empowers organizations to successfully and seamlessly transition their manual work processes into a digital experience, thereby decreasing human effort, time, error, and most importantly, cost. These valuable resources can then be spent on more important aspects of the business, such as increasing the quality of services and overall customer satisfaction. As we look toward the future, we envision empowering a variety of organizations through the Microsoft platform as they move toward being more connected cities.”

Mazik Global and Microsoft remain strong partners as they consistently engage in collaborative efforts. They aim to lead more government organizations through digital transformation and empower them to achieve more with the help of technology. Mazik Cashier is available at: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365-for-operations/mazikglobal.50e793be-87a1-4631-8067-2df501b253c4?tab=Overview

About AppSource: AppSource (https://appsource.microsoft.com/) is a platform Microsoft uses to highlight their partner's applications. AppSource helps enterprise users find and leverage the right software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps from Microsoft and its partners. Microsoft believes AppSource is "a place to find new apps and better ways to get things done." Depending on their business needs, users can access apps that are built on different Microsoft products including Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Office 365. Searching through all these apps can also be narrowed down by different products, categories, and industries. There are currently more than 2,000 apps available on AppSource.

About Mazik Global: Mazik Global (http://www.mazikglobal.com/) is an experienced and visionary IT solution development and implementation company. Mazik is proud to be a multi-year recipient of Microsoft Dynamics President's Club award, an honor that highlights the high satisfaction of their customers. Since its inception 15 years ago, Mazik has been recognized for exceptional customer service, technology capabilities, and extensive industry knowledge. With deep experience in resolving business issues through innovative solutions, Mazik has expertise in successfully implementing its Microsoft Dynamics based solutions for a number of different organizations.