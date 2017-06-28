Phunware, an enterprise mobile software company whose mobile app lifecycle management platform helps brands engage, manage and monetize mobile users worldwide, is pleased to announce a new partnership with worldwide technology leader Cisco Meraki (NASDAQ: CSCO), creating an attractive joint solution that can provide the mobile component of brands’ digital transformation. Through this new partnership, businesses can offer high-capacity and high-speed cloud-managed wireless as well as rich mobile experiences for their end customers that include real-time indoor navigation, mobile marketing automation, contextual content and more.

The Phunware - Cisco Meraki partnership gives businesses the hardware and software components necessary for providing an on-site experience enriched in a relevant way—such as via real-time indoor wayfinding at a hospital or stadium. By pairing Phunware’s enterprise MaaS platform with Cisco Meraki’s cloud-managed wireless hardware, businesses can give customers a better branded mobile experience before, during and after a visit to their physical venue. The hardware-software combination also provides deep device and location analytics that can help them optimize operations, marketing and other business processes.

“Phunware’s partnership with Cisco Meraki is a continuation of the great work that we have been able to do across Cisco Systems and further evidence of the successes we are having in supporting a broader array of Cisco hardware options for its global customers,” said Phunware co-founder and CEO Alan S. Knitowski. “We are very excited to deliver mobile software that can take advantage of Cisco Meraki hardware indoors to dramatically enhance the experience of mobile application users everywhere.”

The Phunware - Cisco Meraki partnership allows enterprise customers to take advantage of Cisco Meraki’s cloud-managed network with simplified administration and Phunware’s tools for engaging, managing and monetizing mobile users. Because Cisco Meraki’s access points are built with highest-grade components, they create faster connections with more coverage, enabling a seamless user experience. And because Cisco Meraki has the largest number of BLE-enabled access points installed, Phunware has large existing infrastructure to work with.

"Phunware’s cloud-based software makes it easy for customers to leverage a Cisco Meraki wireless network with built-in BLE beacons to power their branded mobile application portfolios,” said Colin Lowenberg, Cisco Meraki's technology partnership lead. "For example, I've deployed wayfinding applications for some very complex use cases, including museums and casinos, and in many of them integration was a major hurdle requiring heavy investment in implementation and consulting. Now that Phunware natively supports Cisco Meraki BLE, the amount of time and effort required to deploy this two-part solution—and many other mobile experiences—is minimal."

Ultimately, the data that Cisco Meraki access points deliver to Phunware facilitates a robust and feature-rich front-end mobile experience across multiple industries for customers and employees alike. By partnering with Phunware, Cisco Meraki offers an enhanced benefit package to its customers that unlocks the full power and potential of its BLE-enabled infrastructure.

To learn more about this partnership or to explore opportunities to partner with Phunware, visit http://www.phunware.com/partner or contact Nicholas Van Zandt at partnersales(at)phunware.com.

About Phunware

Phunware is the pioneer of Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS), a fully integrated suite of platform products, solutions and data that allows brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere mobile application users worldwide. Phunware creates category-defining mobile experiences for the world’s most respected brands, with more than 700 million active users touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way the world interacts with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit http://www.phunware.com and follow us on Twitter @phunware.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Meraki

Founded in 2006 and acquired by Cisco in 2012, Meraki has grown to become an industry leader in the IT space, with over 160,000 customers and over 1 million active customer networks and counting around the world. Meraki's comprehensive set of solutions includes wireless, switching, security, communications, EMM, and security cameras, all managed through a web-based dashboard interface. Discover more at developers.meraki.com and follow us on Twitter at @Meraki.