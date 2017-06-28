InfoTrends Will Survey Brands about Package Digital Print

Many brand owners are not really aware of how digital printing can address their packaging requirements.

InfoTrends, a division of Keypoint Intelligence, this month announced the launch of a new study that aims to help label and packaging equipment vendors and converters increase demand for digital printing by understanding the needs of consumer brands, quantifying the business impact of digital printing, and providing resources to educate the market. Digital Printing for Packaging: What Do Brands Need? will provide results from extensive survey and interview research with brand owners to understand the priorities and needs that drive their print purchases, also their perceptions of digital printing, converter selection criteria, and future plans.

Brands are constantly seeking opportunities to reduce costs while pursuing initiatives for revenue growth – and digital printing has tremendous potential to support both these goals. “Many brand owners are not really aware of how digital printing can address their packaging requirements,” commented Bob Leahey, Associate Director for InfoTrends’ Color Digital Label and Packaging consulting service. “Some view it just as a low-cost option for very short run work, but others are benefiting from the business impact that implementing a digital package printing program can have.”

In the meantime, some converters and commercial printers are putting equipment investment decisions on hold, or are struggling to build a profitable digital print business because their sales reps are ineffective at targeting the best markets, qualifying customers, and educating buyers on the full benefits of digital package printing.

InfoTrends’ study will report on the needs and plans of brands in the U.S. and Canada regarding package printing and the opportunity for digital print. The report’s primary research will have three main elements:



Structured survey of 200+ packaging decision makers and influencers at food, beverage, health and beauty, and drug brands

In-depth personal interviews with managers from at least 25 brands in the four focus segments

Development of an interactive prospecting tool for use by print technology vendors and their packaging converter customers

Subscribers to this study will receive deep insight, data, and resources to help drive product planning and market development programs. For more information, please view our online brochure or contact sales(at)keypointintelligence(dot)com.

Early subscriber rates are available through July 31, 2017. Early subscribers have the opportunity to review and contribute to the project’s survey questions prior to the survey launch.

About InfoTrends

InfoTrends is the leading worldwide market research and strategic consulting firm for the imaging, document solutions, production print, and digital media industries. We provide insights and advice to help clients understand market trends, identify opportunities, and grow their business. For media inquiries contact Donna O'Malley at donna.omalley(at)keypointintelligence(dot)com or+1 781.616.2116.

About Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence is a global data and market intelligence leader for the digital imaging industry. The company has over 125 professionals around the world who provide critical planning and go-to-market services, including in-depth market research, competitive intelligence, sales training, product testing, content creation, and customer engagement. For more information, contact Mike Fergus at mike.fergus(at)keypointintelligence(dot)com or +1 973.797.2150.