VBrick is showcasing new integrations of its Rev enterprise video platform with the Cisco Collaboration product suite that bring a wider range of streaming video applications to Cisco customers, including recording and sharing video within Cisco Spark spaces and launching premium-quality, cloud-based live webcasts from Cisco TelePresence endpoints.

The expanding range of VBrick and Cisco applications are the result of a two-year go-to-market and technology partnership between the companies, launched in 2015 when Cisco selected Rev as its video portal, streaming and recording standard. Since that time, VBrick and Cisco have sold Rev to more than 150 joint customers and the companies’ product engineering teams have integrated product capabilities that enable Cisco customers to:



Deliver live, interactive webcasts to thousands of online viewers on any device;

Create an engaging and compelling video experience for all employees through Rev’s sleek and modern portal;

Record and distribute video conferencing recordings across the enterprise, including Cisco Meeting Server (CMS) content;

Distribute live and video-on-demand streams efficiently across the enterprise with VBrick's proprietary enterprise content delivery network capabilities;

Share videos with other Cisco Spark users/spaces and subscribe or receive alerts via Rev’s use of Cisco Spark bots.

Rev enables organizations to unleash the power of video to educate, inform and inspire employees anywhere and on any device. The platform’s ease of use increases engagement and adoption by delivering the same consumer-grade experience employees expect from their use of video and social media sites. Customers can stream high-quality live video webcasts and on-demand video across their own networks using Rev’s embedded eCDN capabilities, which ensure that video uses the least possible bandwidth.

About VBrick

VBrick believes in the power of video to transform the workplace. Its Rev enterprise video platform removes the technology and pricing restraints that have held business back from tapping video’s clear advantage to persuade, inform and compel people, wherever they are.

Visit vbrick.com.

VBrick and Rev are trademarks of VBrick Systems, Inc., USA.