Protect My Car Fast 50 We are honored and excited to be part of the Fast 50,” commented Harold Hale, Protect My Car’s CFO. “Our team works extremely hard to meet our aggressive performance, growth and customer satisfaction targets.

Nationwide extended vehicle warranty leader Protect My Car has been named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s “Fast 50” list, which represents the fastest-growing companies in the Tampa Bay area.

Companies named to the Fast 50 must be privately-held, locally-owned, headquartered in West Central Florida, and have achieved substantially above-market consecutive annual revenue growth from 2014 to 2016. In addition, all nominated companies must submit financial disclosure data that is verified by an independent auditor retained by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. The final rankings will be announced at an award ceremony on July 27, 2017 at Tampa’s Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center.

“We are honored and excited to be part of the Fast 50,” commented Harold Hale, Protect My Car’s CFO. “Our team works extremely hard to meet our aggressive performance, growth and customer satisfaction targets. This recognition validates their efforts and achievements.”

Added Hale: “This distinction also drives our leadership team to continue evolving our business model, which was recently enhanced with a new self-serve online portal that allows consumers to easily and quickly get an extended vehicle warranty policy quote whenever they wish, but without having to speak with an agent or supply any personal information. The portal is proving to be extremely popular and we plan on adding more features and functions in the coming months.”

More information on Protect My Car is available at http://protectmycar.com.

About Protect My Car

Protect My Car is one of the nation’s leading providers of extended vehicle service contracts. The company’s extended coverage plans are ideal for consumers with cars less than 10 years old and with fewer than 150,000 miles, and whose manufacturer’s warranty has expired or will expire soon. Consumers with vehicles older than 10 years, or more than 150,000 miles, can take advantage of Protect My Car’s “Ambassador” line of policies, which include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and repair bill savings of at least 50 percent. All of Protect My Car’s policies are offered with a “Free Look” trial period. If a new customer is not completely satisfied, they can contact Protect My Car’s Customer Service Department within 30 days and receive a full refund of their down payment.

In addition, Protect My Car has recently introduced an auto and home insurance agency that provides consumers in several states with free, fast and no-obligation quotes from some of the nation’s largest carriers.