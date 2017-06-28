Rohan Tibrawalla, MPOWER Financing, Country Director - India "We have already seen evidence that Rohan is the right person to drive us to accomplish these goals and grow our business in this important region,” said Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Smadja, CEO and co-founder of MPOWER Financing.

MPOWER Financing (http://www.mpowerfinancing.com), an innovative fintech company and provider of educational loans to high-potential, international students, recently appointed Rohan Tibrawalla to the position of Country Director-India to oversee the company’s operations in the region from its soon-to-be-opened office in Bangalore.

In his new position, Tibrawalla is responsible for expanding and executing MPOWER Financing’s operations, marketing and business development strategies as well as for managing the loan portfolio and debt and equity capital sourcing. Among positions he held prior to joining MPOWER Financing, Tibrawalla was the chief financial officer at bhane., a fashion apparel brand actively supported by one of India’s largest garment manufacturers and exporters, as well as an investment banking financial analyst at JP Morgan in New York for two years.

MPOWER Financing is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to remove the financial barriers to higher education in the U.S. by providing loans and other resources necessary for students to complete their undergraduate or graduate studies. Founded in 2014, MPOWER Financing works with 223 universities across the nation to fund domestic students, DACA students and international students who may not fit traditional credit criteria.

Through Tibrawalla’s efforts and the MPOWER Financing office to open in Bangalore, MPOWER Financing is able to meet the education financing needs of students in India and the surrounding region faster and more efficiently.

“International students from India seeking educational opportunities in the United States make up close to 25 percent of the student borrowers MPOWER Financing currently serves,” said Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Smadja, CEO and co-founder of MPOWER Financing. “As such, India remains a critical recruiting area for us where we need to expand our presence and profile. We have already seen evidence that Rohan is the right person to drive us to accomplish these goals and grow our business in this important region.”

“I understand the tremendous impact a global education can have on international students’ lives,” said Tibrawalla. “Without financial support, I could not have gained the knowledge and experience that enabled me to maximize my potential in the professional world. My role at MPOWER Financing allows me to offer students from India similar life-changing opportunities.”

Tibrawalla graduated with a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and is actively involved with Penn’s efforts in India through the Penn and Wharton Clubs of Delhi and the Penn Alumni Interview Committee.

For information on the soon-to-be-opened MPOWER Financing office in Bangalore, please contact india(at)mpowerfinancing(dot)com

About MPOWER Financing

MPOWER Financing is an innovative fintech company and provider of educational loans to high-promise international students who do not fit the traditional credit criteria of banks or lenders. MPOWER Financing helps students build their credit histories and provides them with personal finance, education and gateway financial products to prepare for life after college. The team is backed by Zephyr Management, Goal Structured Solutions, 1776, Village Capital, VARIV, DreamIt, Fresco, Chilango, K Street and University Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.mpowerfinancing.com, or follow MPOWER on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

# # #