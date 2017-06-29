OWM Reliant Series Our partnership with Arcom is the obvious and smart direction to move, enabling us to be at the forefront of the architectural audience.

Optimum Window, the leader in Steel Window and Door Manufacturing and ARCOM, the leader in specifications, are pleased to announce that Optimum Window product data and customized specifications are available through ARCOM’s software platforms to architects, engineers and design professionals.

ARCOM and Optimum Window have worked together to create customized versions of the industry-trusted MasterSpec® sections to accurately specify Optimum Window’s unique products. Along with these specification sections, Optimum Window’s product catalog and data sheets are easily accessible to specifiers when working on their projects.

Optimum Window has made its mark in the Steel Window industry as the largest and most diversified manufacturer of Fire Rated Windows in the United States. Through the years Optimum has expanded the product lines to offer custom steel window and door products that cover all markets. Optimum Window works with architects who require custom designs for their applications, bringing performance and structural excellence together with beauty and style, to make every idea a reality. CJ Perez, VP of Sales stated, “Our partnership with Arcom is the obvious and smart direction to move, enabling us to be at the forefront of the architectural audience.”

ARCOM and Optimum Window believe this relationship will benefit all design professionals as they select and specify products.

About Optimum Window

Established in 1985, Optimum Window has grown to offer an array of products to suit every project need with custom, high-tech metal window and door systems designed for commercial, high end residential and landmark applications. Optimum works with architects who require custom designs for their applications, bringing performance and structural excellence together. All products are custom made per specifications and shop drawings. Optimum is a family owned business. It is now entering its 31st year of creative ingenuity, revamped engineering and great customer service.

About ARCOM

ARCOM, the specification experts, exclusively publishes MasterSpec®, a product of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), reaching over 60,000 design professionals involved in building projects. ARCOM owns and publishes SpecText® for use by engineers for infrastructure projects, including water and wastewater utilities and equipment. ARCOM provides extensive product and manufacturer information through cloud-based specification resources, custom manufacturer specifications, and the SpecBuilder Expert platform. ARCOM's innovative software specification tools and resources dramatically simplify specification creation, research, and project management. Follow ARCOM on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and our blog.

Contacts:

OPTIMUM WINDOW

Becky Ocasio

bocasio(at)optimumwindow(dot)com l 845.647.1900 x 226

ARCOM

Lynn Tenney, CSI

Communications Manager

ltenney(at)arcomnet(dot)com | 801.521.9162 x 3332