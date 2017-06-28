Eleven and DISH Transform the In-Room Entertainment Experience The integrated casting solution from DISH and Eleven makes it easy for hotel guests to view their favorite content on the in-room TV.

Today at HITEC 2017, Eleven, the cloud guest Wi-Fi software leader, and DISH announce an integration and reference architecture that is purpose-built for hospitality to enable guests to seamlessly stream their favorite entertainment content from their devices directly to the big screen TV. The solution brings together DISH’s EVOLVE® set-back box with ElevenOS guest Wi-Fi software platform to deliver the first truly homelike in-room entertainment experience.

With ElevenOS, hotels can create personal area networks (PAN) for each room that only guests in that room can see and access. Upon logging into Wi-Fi, guests’ devices are automatically assigned to the PAN for their room and securely connected to DISH’s EVOLVE platform. With the click of a button, guests can utilize Chromecast (Trademark of Google, Inc.) built-in to stream content from thousands of entertainment apps privately to the TV in their room. ElevenOS is implemented by hospitality’s leading network integrators which makes it possible for hotel brands to deploy a consistent solution across all properties.

“Hotel room television is notorious for providing guests with a slow and clunky user experience that makes it difficult to find what they want to watch,” said Alistair Chatwin, DISH Director of Commercial Services. “We’re working with Eleven to transform the in-room entertainment experience by giving guests the ability to seamlessly engage with content from their mobile devices using their room’s TV without having to download apps or enter credentials.”

“We’ve been delivering our PAN solution into the residential market for several years with great success, and we’re excited to bring it to hotels. The partnership between Eleven and DISH represents a significant step towards truly personalized in-room entertainment experiences in hospitality,” said Andrew Yorra, Chief Strategy Officer from Eleven. “The integrated casting solution from DISH and Eleven makes it easy for hotel guests to view their favorite content on the in-room TV with peace of mind that their devices are securely connected within the privacy of their hotel room.”

ABOUT ELEVEN

Eleven pioneered the development of cloud-based guest Wi-Fi management software for the hospitality industry in 2002. The ElevenOS central authentication platform enables hotel brands to centrally manage guest Wi-Fi across multiple devices, properties and providers with real-time analytics. With ElevenOS, hoteliers can effectively leverage their Wi-Fi network to identify and engage guests to improve brand loyalty. An open platform, ElevenOS easily plugs into leading network hardware and service providers and requires zero proprietary infrastructure. Thousands of hotel and cruise brands trust Eleven to keep more than 9 million guests connected every month. For more information, visit http://www.elevenwifi.com.