American Farmer proudly announces the participation of Pure Line Seeds, Inc (Pure Line Seeds) in an upcoming episode of the award winning television series, scheduled to broadcast fourth quarter 2017. American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30aET on RFD-TV.

Founded in 1948, Pure Line Seeds originated as a regional supplier of garden pea seed. As demand grew, the small company located in Moscow, Idaho extended its sales from Northern Idaho into the surrounding Pacific Northwest and Canada. Eventually, Pure Line Seeds expanded and moved production, milling, warehousing and research operations to Warden, WA; one of the world’s premier seed producing environments. From the heart of the Columbia Basin, the company has continued to grow with the demands of the global market.

This segment will focus on Pure Line Seed’s research program, efforts and work with universities and other credible researchers, and the development of quality genetics through conventional non-GMO breeding practices.

“Pure Line Seeds is a breeder research company with our own breeders and distribution for other small and medium size companies. As well as license distribute around the world to produce our products under royalty agreements, said Bill Pfeil President of Pure Line Seeds, Inc. “We broker seed. We custom grow seed. We custom mill seed, it is our diversity that makes us strong. We deal with seed in many different ways, but always stay with seed. We don’t get away from what we do best.”

“Pure Line Seeds understands that Agriculture is ever changing, and as a result, is responsive to the needs the industry,” said Jennifer Tierney, Senior Producer for the American Farmer series. “We look forward to learning how they plan to remain as a leader in the large and small seed industries for years to come.”

About Pure Line Seeds:

Pure Line Seeds seeks to live by their motto of “Tommorow’s Harvest in Today’s Seed” by developing its own proprietary vegetable seed lines as well as alliances with public and private breeding companies. These alliances with other organizations and breeders has opened the door to greater expansion in the U.S. and abroad. Those within the industry can testify to Pure Line as being a premier place to purchase new vegetable varieties. Although, providing quality vegetable seeds is due to their most valuable asset, its employees. The Pure Line Team has also spent a lifetime honing their skills and finding ways to address the real needs of people. Dedication to their most important asset has positioned Pure Line Seeds to be a leader in the seed industry for years to come. For more information, visit: http://www.purelineseeds.com

About American Farmer:

American Farmer is a breakthrough program on a mission to showcase the latest advancements in agriculture and farming. From seed to harvest, livestock and more, our producers have traveled the country covering the people, places and issues impacting all areas of farm country.

American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30am ET on RFD-TV. Check your local listing for show times.

For more information visit http://www.AmericanFarmerTV.com or contact Jennifer Tierney at (866) 496-4065 or via email at: info@americanfarmertv.com.