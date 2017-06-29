“We’re very excited to give attendees the opportunity to earn both CPE and CPD credits at the 2017 annual WUG conference,” said Brian Berg, VP of Customer Services at Winshuttle.

Winshuttle is excited to announce they have achieved recognition as an official Certified Data Management Professional® (CDMP®) sponsor for the Data Management Association International (DAMA) organization.

Attendees at the 2017 annual Winshuttle User Group (WUG) will have the opportunity to earn 2 CPD credits for each training session attended, for a total of 8 CPD credits over the course of the two-day conference in Atlanta. This provides additional value to attendees seeking recertification to remain an active CDMP® in the data management field.

DAMA provides an environment for data management professionals to collaborate and communicate, and Winshuttle’s recognition as an official sponsor exemplifies their continued dedication to help customers streamline SAP data management.

“We’re very excited to give attendees the opportunity to earn both CPE and CPD credits at the 2017 annual WUG conference,” said Brian Berg, VP of Customer Services at Winshuttle. “We’ve invested in a global training team focused on new training and certification programs, and will continue to provide superior support for our customers. We’re excited to help strengthen the value and experience of the WUG conference."

Winshuttle users can find a full list of trainings offered at the WUG and register online now through July 31st to receive $200 off the conference pass.

