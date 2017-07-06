Shaevel & Krems, LLP is pleased to announce that we are changing our firm name to include current Partners, Daniel S. O’Connor and David R. Jackowitz. The new firm name is now Shaevel, Krems, O’Connor & Jackowitz, LLP. Daniel O’Connor will continue to chair the firm’s Labor and Employment practice. David Jackowitz will continue to chair the firm’s Real Estate Development practice.

O’Connor has been practicing law for over twenty years. His practice focuses on labor law, employment law, and housing discrimination law. He holds a J.D. from the New England School of Law, an M.S. in Labor and Industrial Relations from the University of Rhode Island, and a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Jackowitz has been practicing law for over twenty years. His practice focuses on real estate, zoning, landlord/tenant, commercial leasing, litigation, and representation of non-profit entities. He holds a J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Connecticut.

“David and Dan are top notch lawyers. We are thrilled to publicly acknowledge them in the new firm name,” said Bill Shaevel, Managing Partner at Shaevel, Krems, O’Connor & Jackowitz, LLP.

“David and Dan are great partners and great people. We are excited to have them in our firm’s name,” said Kenneth A. Krems, Partner at Shaevel, Krems, O’Connor & Jackowitz, LLP.

About Shaevel, Krems, O’Connor & Jackowitz, LLP

Shaevel, Krems, O’Connor & Jackowitz, LLP is a Boston-based law firm specializing in four areas: Labor and Employment Law; Real Estate Development Law, Real Estate Management Law; and Litigation. Since the 1960s, our mission as lawyers has placed client satisfaction first. We have earned our clients’ continuing trust by offering a highly-energized and diversified staff that is experienced but also committed to continual professional growth.