Clip Strip Corp., a global leader in developing and marketing innovative Point of Purchase (POP) merchandising products and sign communication components, has introduced an invaluable digital tool for retailers, manufacturers, importers, co-packers and distributors. POP Fuel is written for those who are seeking innovative ideas and smart strategies for attracting greater customer attention and moving more product out the door.

Featuring timely titles including “How to Attract a Younger, Mobile-Savvy Audience to Your Shop or Site” and “How to Make Promotional Ideas Effective in Supermarkets”, the blog will provide an invaluable resource for busy store owners and product merchandisers who are looking for insights into better visual marketing and shopper psychology. The articles will not only provide creative ideas and suggestions for increasing revenue, but will also facilitate better understanding of how Point of Purchase marketing can create additional value for both customers and for a retailer’s overall brand. The site will also easily link to Clip Strip Corp.’s website to make it easy for customers to purchase merchandising products.

According to Clip Strip Corp.’s Chief Marketing Officer, John Spitaletta, “Over the last few years, POP marketing strategies have had to change in response to customer buying habits. Though there are tried and true techniques that continue to be effective, today’s retailers also need to understand mobile marketing and other innovations. It is our hope that POP Fuel will provide busy professionals with a one-stop resource to stay on top of trends and continue to add to their pool of knowledge about driving more sales through effective Point of Purchase marketing.”

Clip Strip Corp. recognizes that customer needs will continue to change and that marketers’ needs will need to change with them. The company is constantly endeavoring to provide new and better merchandising products and sign communication components, as well as other products and services that will meet the needs of merchandisers.

About Clip Strip Corp.

Clip Strip Corp. develops and markets innovative Point of Purchase (POP) merchandising products and sign communication components for retail, brands and display designers globally. The company’s goal is to increase communication to retail customers ensuring that intended purchases occur and creating incremental impulse purchases via smart merchandising. Same-day shipping is guaranteed on all orders placed before 4pm EST

Learn more at http://www.clipstrip.com/