Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, is pleased to announce that its President, CEO and Founder Lon Offenbacher has been named a 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year in Automotive & Technology for the Michigan and Northern Ohio Region.

Offenbacher was selected by an independent judging panel that included previous award winners, CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. The award was presented at a special gala event at the Detroit Institute of Arts on June 21, 2017.

The annual Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award recognizes individuals who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses. The judges reviewed individuals and their companies based on criteria including innovation, personal commitment, and support for the community.

When Offenbacher founded the company in 2008, Inteva had 13 sites (primarily in North America) and about 25 customers, and it completed its first fiscal year with $800 million revenue. Today Inteva has 90 customers, 50 global sites and $2.8 billion in revenue and has made Crain’s Detroit Business’ annual list of Michigan’s fastest-growing companies four times. Innovation, competitiveness and community support are among the company’s Core Values. As part of the company’s commitment to its surrounding communities, employees annually support 176 charities in the areas where they live and work around the globe.

In the last 12 months alone, Inteva opened new sites in six countries. It expanded its existing facilities in (Oshawa) Ontario, Canada and (Vandalia) Ohio. In Michigan, it has recently begun a $23 million long-term investment to upgrade its plant in Adrian and a multi-million investment in its technical capabilities at its World Headquarters in Troy, Michigan.

