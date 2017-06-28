One of New Orlean's newest talents King Stoner91, recently celebrated this past 4/20 with the release of his latest project, "Tru Hippie Life Da Mixtape". The project is currently available to stream and download on Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes. It features 12 tracks, which are listed below:

1. Tru Hippie Life intro

2. Summer Dayz

3. Not A Rapper Pt.1

4. The Moon Skit

5. Best Weed Skit

6. Give Your All

7. I Still Rule

8. Smokie Hoggs Skit

9. Mr. Walter Sandifer Jews Pt. 1

10. Not A Rapper Pt. 2

11. Skit

12. Believe Me

As a kid King Stoner91 was ambitious; A warrior with a deep love of listening to classic records. King grew up in New Orleans, LA and was heavily influenced by Outkast, Snoop Dogg, Al Green, Isley Brothers, and N.W.A. Throughout his life, he dreamed of becoming the best to ever touch the microphone and bless the stage. In both middle and high school, he considered himself somewhere in between a nerd and an athlete with a passion to sing every chance. That passion soon pushed him to pursue music full time.

His "hippie" persona was derived from King's smoking habit, which began in his pre-teen years and continues today. "Marijuana makes the mind wander and enables creativity," he says. "Smoking gives me relief that life can be peaceful if everybody smoked."

Fans can stay up to date on the latest music from King Stoner91 by visiting his official Soundcloud page.

