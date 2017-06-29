Brown and Caldwell Releases Inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report

Brown and Caldwell, a leading environmental engineering and construction firm, has released its 2016 Corporate Sustainability Report. From impactful green office practices and charitable employee efforts to cutting-edge project work helping communities be more environmentally responsible, the document illustrates how a vision of sustainability has been the central driver for the firm since its founding over 70 years ago.

“This may be our first report, but sustainability has been in our DNA since the beginning,” said Cindy Paulson, Brown and Caldwell chief technical officer. “Ken Brown and Dave Caldwell embraced water recycling, demanded efficiency, and built a firm intent on challenging the status quo in environmental stewardship.”

The document celebrates the firm’s passion to make a difference and illustrates the many ways that it is partnering with clients to protect the natural environment, explore creative One Water options, and address the impacts of a changing climate. Such efforts include:



Paulding County, Georgia: the Brown and Caldwell-led Richland Creek Reservoir Water Supply Program will allow the county to create and independently manage a drinking water supply to serve residents of the quickly growing Metropolitan Atlanta region, who will use 36 million gallons per day over the next 50 years.

Honolulu, Hawaii: in partnership with the Water Research Foundation, BC is assisting the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to understand how climate change will affect future groundwater supplies and how infrastructure may be impacted by sea level rise.

San Diego, California: Brown and Caldwell is part of the Program Management team for the Pure Water recycled water program that is expected to produce one third of the city’s drinking water by 2035.

The report also spotlights the 1,500-employee firm’s efforts across its five Sustainability Principles. Some key accomplishments include significantly reducing the company’s carbon footprint since 2009 and dramatically increasing employee contributions to global water organizations Water For People and Engineers Without Borders – moving from 1 out of 5 employees donating to these organizations to 1 in 3 in 2016.

“It was important for the report to really capture what drives our sense of purpose as a firm and inspires our people to work here,” said Paulson. “The CSR is not only a document to share with clients — it’s a source of pride to celebrate ourselves and gain valuable insight into what we stand for.”

