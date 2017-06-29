The demographics that characterize today’s online gamer buck traditional stereotypes.

Playwire Media, the largest online representation firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, today announced a new partnership with WildTangent, a leading provider of online games, including more than 20 billion installed apps on Android and Windows devices. Playwire Media will exclusively represent WildTangent’s pre-game video advertising inventory worldwide across desktop. Following this partnership, Playwire Media represents 45 online game publishers, 75% of which leverage web app and/or mobile app advertising.

“The demographics that characterize today’s online gamer buck traditional stereotypes,” said Jayson Dubin, CEO, Playwire Media. “The average player is 35 years old, and women over 18 represent 31% of game-players in America alone. As non-traditional brands seek to reach this evolving audience, we have honed a multi-channel ad ecosystem built to deliver highly targeted audience segments, while maintaining an enjoyable, non-intrusive gaming experience for our publishing partners like WildTangent.”

WildTangent provides over 4,000 games available on PC, Android, iOS and Amazon, reaching more than 20 million monthly gamers in the US and EU.

“We’ve been searching for a great partner to represent our video inventory for several months. Our consumers demand a seamless, premium experience when they play our games, and we believe Playwire will do an excellent job,” said Sean Vanderdasson, Chief Revenue Officer, WildTangent.

For more information, please visit: http://www.playwiremedia.com.

About Playwire Media

Playwire Media is a full-service digital innovation partner that leverages online advertising and proprietary technologies to build publishing brands in the gaming and entertainment verticals. Ranked by comScore as the largest rep firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, their three publishing brands (GameZone Group, NowPlaying Entertainment, and Kids Club) provide a well-rounded digital entertainment offering for advertisers looking to target their audiences during their online leisure activities.

Playwire Media’s family of digital entertainment websites is one of the largest in the world, comprised of more than 70 industry-leading brands. The exclusive nature of the company’s relationship with their partners allows them to provide highly customized, site-specific, and channel-wide advertising solutions for publishers and marketers alike. The company’s community has over 250 million unique visitors monthly in all 195 countries. Playwire Media is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida and has business operations and satellite offices around the globe. For more information please visit http://www.playwiremedia.com and on Twitter @playwire.

About WildTangent

With over 20 billion games and apps delivered, WildTangent is the leading worldwide, cross-device technology company focused on the distribution and monetization of desktop, mobile, and online apps. The company develops and distributes thousands of games, as well as operates digital advertising and entertainment services. Companies that use WildTangent technology for their devices include such companies such as AT&T, Hewlett-Packard, Samsung, and ACER. Investors include WPP Group, Greylock, Advanced Technology Ventures, GGV Capital, IDG Ventures, Industry Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Millennium Technology Ventures, New Millennium Partners, and Tam Capital Management.