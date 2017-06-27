Fashion Meets Function with JOJO Handbags!

From running errands to running empires, JoJo Handbags' highly functional, high fashion creations fit the many needs of the modern woman!

Handmade in California, their bags are crafted from beautiful, soft leather that is die cut in an array of eye-catching patterns. Unique graphic fabrics peek out from beneath these designs for a playful pop of color and style.

Created to be multi-functional, their lightweight, practical purses are outfitted with convenient pockets, luxurious materials and high-end hardware.

Many even offer the versatility of converting from a waist bag to a crossbody purse to a clutch!

BECCA: This stylish bag offers four styles in one, meaning you'll soon have extra space in your closet for more important things--like shoes. BECCA easily converts from a messenger bag, to a backpack, to two different types of handbags depending on your need for the day.

DENISE: Petite and sweet, the DENISE has a place for everything. It can effortlessly hold a wallet, sunglasses, phone, keys, and even lip gloss, becoming your go-to bag for nights on the town, shopping, and more. You can wear it around your waist, as a crossbody or as a chic last minute clutch.

HANNAH: Go bold or go home. The HANNAH boasts intriguing geometric designs that are complemented by vibrant hues. Each one comes with a sleek, removable gunmetal chain so it can transition from a day of sightseeing to a romantic evening out.

Whether you're heading to the playground, off to a festival, a night on the town or just out to walk the dog, JoJo Handbags has created the perfect handbag that has it all.

In the spirit of empowerment, JoJo Handbags have thoughtful, inspirational messages printed on the fabric to make you feel as good as you look. On a mission to make a real difference for women around the world, they are a member of “The 100 Women Charitable Foundation” and “Women for Women International,” and support local women’s shelters.

Need a bag that’s beautiful, yet accommodates a busy lifestyle? Shop the full selection of different styles online at jojohandbags.com.

###

Sarah Brodersen

Senior Public Relations Account Executive

ChicExecs Brand Development

820 Los Vallecitos Blvd. Ste A-C

San Marcos, CA, 92069

T: 760.429.6702

C: 310.210.0841

http://www.chicexecs.com

sarah(at)chicexecs.com