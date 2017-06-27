Family Motor Coach Association On Track For Fun

FMCA will hosts its 96th International Convention & RV Expo July 12 through 15 in Indianapolis, Ind., to celebrate the motorhome lifestyle. Admission options range from coming just for a day to the RV Expo to staying on-site in an RV for the entire event.

Family Motor Coach Association staff and volunteers are putting the finishing touches on the group’s 96th International Convention & RV Expo, set to take place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center in Indianapolis, July 12 through 15. Dubbed “Crossroads To Fun,” the four-day event will focus on the RV lifestyle. All owners of self-contained RVs and members of the public are invited to participate. Various admission options are available. Options range from coming for a day just for the RV Expo to staying on-site in an RV for the entire event.

One key element will be a motorhome showcase. Major motorhome manufacturers and dealers will bring their latest offerings and invite attendees to inspect and tour them, and maybe even try one or two on for size with a test drive of a demo coach. Motorhomes on display will be both indoors and out. Booths offering all sorts of RV accessories, components, supplies, and services will be set up inside Champions Pavilion.

When they aren’t busy shopping, registered attendees can participate in seminar sessions focusing on more than 100 different topics. Want to learn more about diesel motorhome chassis? Two of the major chassis manufacturers will host seminars. Interested in tips for microwave-convection cooking on the go? That will be covered in a couple of sessions as well. Tire safety, solar energy, RV satellite TV, RV insurance, smartphone photography — the list goes on.

Attendees will be treated to a host of other fun activities. They will gather with fellow RV owners at morning coffee hour July 13 through 15, and at an ice cream social on Thursday afternoon, July 14. They can join early-morning exercise sessions; participate in a cornhole (bean-bag toss) tournament; hop aboard their bicycle for one of several Monon Trail excursions that will be offered; and more.

Evenings will be capped off by fabulous entertainment. To kick things off, on Thursday, July 13, singer-musician William Florian will take the stage. A former member of the New Christy Minstrels, Mr. Florian will present a special show titled “The John Denver Story” — a tribute to one of America’s most beloved folk singer-songwriters.

On Friday evening, musicians Pamela G. and Jackie B. will share their talents. These ladies from Mountain View, Arkansas, will treat the audience to a mix of country songs, pop oldies, and folk and bluegrass melodies while demonstrating their prowess with a variety of musical instruments.

Saturday, the final evening of the event, will bring a world-class menu of circus, comedy, and musical talent, as Cirque-A-Palooza comes to Indy. Acclaimed international cirque director Stefan Hayes has customized a high-energy show for the FMCA audience. Juggling, sword swallowing, acrobatics, and more will keep audience members on the edge of their seats.

Educational opportunities will begin even before the 96th International Convention & RV Expo itself. RV experts will conduct a two-day workshop called RV Basics that will help to familiarize new RVers with the various systems and operation of their home on wheels. Other RVers may want to take this as a refresher course. The workshop will be presented July 10 and 11 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center. For information, visit FMCA.com/academy or call (800) 543-3622. Separate registration is required.

For more information about FMCA’s 96th International Convention & RV Expo, visit http://www.FMCA.com/events or call (800) 543-3622.