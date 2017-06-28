Alevio® completes the 500th case with SiCure™ Sacroiliac Fusion System

“SiCure has achieved higher and faster levels of implantation than we thought possible,” says Joe Robbins, CEO and Founder of Alevio.

Alevio, LLC (http://www.aleviospine.com), a fast-growing provider of new spinal technologies, is pleased to announce the 500th case using the SiCure Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System.

SiCure is a second-generation comprehensive sacroiliac joint fusion system with uniquely designed titanium screws. SiCure can be implanted in either a lateral or posterior approach, and is indicated for skeletally mature patients needing sacroiliac joint fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis.

“SiCure has achieved higher and faster levels of implantation than we thought possible,” says Joe Robbins, CEO and Founder of Alevio. “The relative ease of the procedure and versatile placement options has really captured the attention of the surgeons that have been introduced to our technology. We have implanted over 1500 devices in less than 2 years with no reported complications, revisions, or infections, and predict continued rapid growth for the remainder of 2017 and beyond with our current offering and upcoming new pipeline of treatments to support patients with SI joint dysfunction.”

It is estimated that 20-25% of low back patients also have involvement of the sacroiliac joint. Previous fusion at L5/S1 creates a high incidence of subsequent SI joint degeneration and pain, particularly in childbearing women. SiCure features a patented dual-lead helical thread design that allows harvesting and repacking of the patient’s own bone back into the screw as it advances. This unique feature saves both valuable O.R. time, and additional biologic material costs. SiCure is the only comprehensive sacroiliac system on the market today that provides a self-harvesting option to treat patients from two different anatomical approaches.

“The SI joint is really the forgotten joint of the spine with only 10-15% of surgeons actively evaluating and treating it, yet it is a common source of pain for many patients. Today there is a simple algorithm for surgical treatment that can be performed outpatient with minimally invasive techniques”, says Dr. Adam Lewis, Neurosurgeon at the Jackson Neurosurgery Clinic in Jackson, Mississippi. “The self-harvesting aspect of SiCure is truly distinctive as it combines the best of several SI fusion products and procedures into one. This technology is really paving the way for a more effective and efficient way to treat SI joint pain”

To expand the use of SiCure, Alevio plans to launch two new anatomical approaches at the North American Spine Society meeting later this year. In addition to SiCure, Alevio also provides the Re-Live™ multi-point structural allograft system for SI fixation, giving surgeons a second material option.

About Alevio:

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Alevio is a fast-growing, privately held spinal device manufacturer dedicated to the treatment of SI joint dysfunction. Alevio’s mission is to pioneer advanced spine surgery solutions that simplify and streamline treatment options for surgeons and patients, thereby moving life forward. For more information, please visit http://www.aleviospine.com