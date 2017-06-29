Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Annapolis, MD based company Electronic Home Environments (EHE), a custom home automation solutions provider announced today that it has expanded into South Florida to continue their service to high-end residents and introduce their new division Electronic Marine Environments (EME). EHE has grown exponentially over the last five years and has been providing both home and marine automation solutions to South Florida for the last year and half.

Owner, Walter Tilford is extremely excited to share his team’s passion for custom automation, both design and installation, to the home and yacht owners in the South Florida areas. Tilford comments that the difference between EHE/EME and other AV companies is truly the client experience. “We are dependable and committed. We pride ourselves on delivering the highest level of customer service, the best product available and the best experience possible for each and every client”.

Why Florida? Why yachts? Tilford states, "Our client relationships in Maryland, DC and Virginia offered us opportunities to expand into the Florida market and we were happy to oblige. We were presented with both residential and yacht automation projects that turned into referral after referral, based on the quality of work seen by other Florida residents. Transitioning into the Florida market was an easy one for us and just seemed to make sense. We are thrilled to be here!"

About Electronic Home & Marine Environments

We specialize in the design, implementation and maintenance of Media Rooms, Home Theater Systems, Home Automation Systems, Distributed Audio Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Motorized Window Treatments, Custom Yacht Installations and Network Infrastructure.

For more company information, please visit us on the web @ http://www.ehenvironments.com or email smckinney(at)ehenvironments.com

More information about both EHE and EME along with their technology partners will be announced in the coming months.

Contact

To learn more about the company, please contact

Stacey McKinney, Marketing & Advertising Director

808 Boucher Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403

19346 Diamond Lake Drive, Lansdowne, VA

64 Isle of Venice, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Office: 888-323-8671

smckinney(at)ehenvironments.com