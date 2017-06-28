Microsoft User Research, Exhibitor of SharePoint Fest Seattle

At SharePoint Fest Seattle attendees can learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe!

SharePoint Fest Seattle will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops August 8 - 9, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) August 10 - 11, 2017. Be sure to stop by Microsoft User Research's booth on the expo hall floor to learn more about how they conduct usability studies to help improve the user interface for all Microsoft Products!

About Microsoft User Research

Microsoft User Research conducts usability studies to help improve the product design and user interface for all Microsoft products. Those who enroll in the MSUR program will occasionally be invited to participate in research studies. Each usability study provides an opportunity for participants to interact with the latest Microsoft technology while giving direct feedback to our design researchers in exchange for gratuity. Our goal is to impact users globally and change the future of technology by ensuring all Microsoft products are as functional and user friendly as can be.

Web Site: Microsoft.com/userresearch

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Seattle where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Seattle