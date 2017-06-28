Understanding [Windows Server 2016] features, how to correctly implement them, and how to troubleshoot when necessary are critical skills for any company that has on-premise or cloud Windows Server instances.

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new online video training course, Networking with Windows Server 2016 (Exam 70-741).

In this 89-video course, trainer Keith Barker tackles the issues and topics that will equip learners with the skills and knowledge needed to network and administer Microsoft Windows Server 2016, including topics such as Domain Name System (DNS), DHCP, IP Address Management (IPAM), network connectivity and remote access solutions, core and distributed network solutions, as well as advanced network infrastructure.

Barker's new course is the first step toward earning Microsoft's popular MCSA: Windows Server 2016 certification. The certification is made up of three exams, all of which are covered by CBT Nuggets training.

"Windows Server is one of the main operating systems in corporate networks today," Barker said. "Understanding its features, how to correctly implement them, and how to troubleshoot when necessary are critical skills for any company that has on-premise or cloud Windows Server instances."

Barker uses nearly 30 years of experience to bolster his instruction, which includes practical hands-on virtual labs giving IT pros the experience they need for real-world application and certification exam success. Barker holds a variety of IT industry certifications, including the rigorous Cisco CCIE Routing and Switching, as well as Cisco CCIE Security.

"The best part of being a trainer is making a difference in the life of a learner," Barker said. "When a motivated learner and the correct training meet at the right time, the results are amazing. Commit publicly to a study schedule and ask friends or loved ones to keep you accountable. Remember that the investment in yourself is totally worthwhile!"

Networking with Windows Server 2016 (Exam 70-741) is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semi-annually, or yearly.

