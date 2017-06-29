Mattress retailer Sleep Outfitters announced the grand opening Friday, June 30 of the company’s second Beavercreek location, this one in the Shoppes at Fairfield Commons in front of Hobby Lobby and next to IHOP.

The new 4,300 square-foot, standalone showroom is the company’s ninth Dayton-area store and the 159th store over all.

Sleep Outfitters is celebrating the grand opening of a second Beavercreek store with a Dayton-wide sales event. All Dayton-area stores will feature special financing opportunities in addition to offering free box springs with certain mattress sets, as well as free high-definition TVs given away with qualifying purchases. The grand opening coincides with the company’s huge Fourth of July sale.

Special holiday hours include Friday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sleep Outfitters features popular Sealy, Stearns & Foster and Tempur-Pedic mattresses and is Ohio’s number one Tempur-Pedic retailer.

About Innovative Mattress Solutions

Innovative Mattress Solutions (iMS), headquartered in Lexington, is the parent firm of Sleep Outfitters, Mattress Warehouse and Mattress King. Founded in 1983 in South Charleston, W.Va. by CEO Kim Knopf, the company operates more than 155 retail locations in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Alabama. iMS stores feature pillows, mattress protectors and adjustable bases, as well as mattress sets from Sealy, Stearns & Foster and Tempur-Pedic. Visit Sleep Outfitters on Facebook or at Sleep Outfitters.com.