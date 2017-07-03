The Dallas/Fort Worth Kellogg and Northwestern (NU) Alumni Clubs announced plans today for the 12th Annual Summer Soirée, supporting the essential work of Big Brothers Big Sisters throughout Greater Dallas. The brainchild of Cheryl Clifford, Sean Lofgren and other longtime Kellogg/NU Club leaders and volunteers, this innovative charitable effort harnesses the ingenuity and energy of Dallas-area business professionals who graduated from Northwestern, a school on the shores of Lake Michigan ― and far from the banks of the Trinity River.

Over the past several years, the innovative Summer Soirée has raised more than $200,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters and provided meaningful opportunities for club members to significantly change the lives of at-risk children across North Texas. Everyone who cares about making a positive impact in the Dallas community, regardless of college or graduate school affiliation, is warmly invited to join in a celebration of Mediterranean summer in the Roman style at 3015 Trinity Groves on Sat., Aug. 12, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. Bid on fabulous auction items as you enjoy open-bar drinks, dinner buffet and free valet parking ― with your date or a group of fun, philanthropic friends.

“The Summer Soirée, presented by the DFW Kellogg Alumni Club, offers a unique opportunity for sponsors,” said Bill Krueger, co-chair of this year’s event with Teri Gordon. “Attended by more than 250 Dallas area executives, entrepreneurs and professionals, this unique event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas. It’s the perfect opportunity for brands to support and celebrate the power of mentoring in partnership with some of the region’s most dynamic and successful business leaders.”

“We are tremendously grateful for the generous and sustained efforts of the Kellogg and Northwestern Clubs,” said Bill Chinn, president of Big Brother Big Sisters Greater Dallas. “Thanks to their investment and goodwill, we are able to build brighter futures for the children who need it most in our area.”

NU/Kellogg’s Dallas alumni are inspired by the win-win impact they are making through involvement with Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well as the positive ripple effect in their own businesses as “social entrepreneurs” ― modeling the value of cause-related initiative at the grassroots level.

“We at 7-Eleven are proud to be part of this important project, because we know 1-to-1 mentoring works,” added Kellogg alumnus and 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto. “According to a study by the Pew Charitable Trusts, children involved with BBBS are more confident in their schoolwork and get along better with their families. Studies show that 98% of children matched with a mentor for six months or more were promoted to the next grade level or graduated.”

“Servant leadership is a core value of our MBA education,” said Holly Duncan, current DFW Kellogg Alumni Club president. “The most effective leaders enhance their organizations, as well as their communities.” While it was the Kellogg Alumni who started the Soirée tradition, DFW alumni from all of Northwestern University’s undergraduate and graduate schools are involved. “The Summer Soirée is a big-impact event that everyone wants to support enjoy,” said Flann Harris, President of the Northwestern Alumni Club of Dallas-Fort Worth.

12th Annual Summer Soirée Benefiting BBBS Event Details:



Date/Time: Sat., Aug. 12, 2017 | 7:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Theme: Celebration of Mediterranean Summer, Roman Style

What to Wear: Fancy dress or dressy costumes with Roman Flair. See https://www.kelloggsummersoiree.org/roman-attire-is-encouraged for some ideas

Tickets: https://www.kelloggsummersoiree.org (First 100 tickets: $100 ($125 after that)

Venue: 3015 at Trinity Groves

Entertainment: Music by Fusion DJ Jeff Mitchell, Founder of Decks in The Park in collaboration with Rene B Rodriguez and his Events Moderne team.

Auction: Experience Packages and more. Check the website closer to the date for previews and early bidding news.

Visit https://www.kelloggsummersoiree.org or contact Bill Krueger and Teri Gordon, Summer Soirée co-chairs, at contact(at)kelloggsummersoiree.org for more information about participating as a sponsor, making auction donations or booking tables. And follow the Soirée on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2t6BEsN.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star

Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation's largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring organization, holds itself accountable for children in its program to achieve measurable outcomes, such as educational success; avoidance of risky behaviors; and higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships. Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children ("Littles") with screened volunteer mentors ("Bigs") and monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas is part of the Big Brother Big Sisters Lone Star organization, which impacts over 6,200 children across Texas. Learn how you can positively impact a child's life at http://www.bbbstx.org

About the Kellogg Alumni Club of Dallas-Fort Worth

The Kellogg Alumni Club of Dallas/Fort Worth serves more than 700 members in the DFW area who attended various graduate business degrees programs offered by Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Illinois. Regular Club events include the acclaimed Leadership Symposium, held annually in February; the Summer Soirée, the high-octane charity event held in August that benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas ― as well as a full calendar of professional, charitable and social activities throughout the year. Regardless of your affiliation, please engage with us on our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

About the Northwestern University Alumni Club of Dallas-Fort Worth

The Northwestern University Alumni Club of Dallas-Fort Worth serves more than 2,800 alumni in the metropolitan area. The club aims to provide diverse programming to appeal to alumni who come from different backgrounds of study. The club focuses on social events to keep Wildcat alumni connected throughout the region. Find us on Facebook for more information.