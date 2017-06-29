Up and coming artist Eso.Xo.Supreme is back with wavy new music entitled "Cut You Off" produced by DJ Pain 1. After a success run at SXSW and a huge show at Webster Hall for his NYC debut, Eso.Xo.Supreme is back in his lane, dropping love-inspired anthems. "Cut You Off" finds Eso telling his lover it's time to go in order for them to grow. Explaining that he went above and beyond the expectations of a relationship only to not see his efforts be matched, Eso.Xo.Supreme asks the simple question, "Why can't you ride for me?"

With a string of consistent releases this year and even more music on deck for Summer 2017, it's only a matter of time before Eso.Xo.Supreme is a household name. The single is currently available to stream on Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes and is available for stream and download on all major platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, & Apple Music.

