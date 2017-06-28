Mars Services Launches HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Businesses

Monty Lamb, President of Mars HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical, LLC “Monty exemplifies everything we look for in a business leader. His passion for his trades and commitment to customer service are evident in his work, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on our team.” - Charles Marlow, President of Mars Services

Mars Services is excited to announce the launch of several new service lines: Mars HVAC, Mars Plumbing and Mars Electrical. Mars has partnered with Monty Lamb, a 30-year veteran of the plumbing, electrical and HVAC industries. Mr. Lamb will serve as President of Mars HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical, LLC, and lead the new effort in coordination with Charles Marlow, President of Mars Services.

Of the selection of Monty to lead these business lines, Mars Services’ President Charles Marlow said, “Monty exemplifies everything we look for in a business leader. His passion for his trades and commitment to customer service are evident in his work, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on our team.”

Regarding his decision to partner with Mars Services, Monty Lamb said, “I am very excited about the opportunity to join forces with Mars Services; they are the kind of company I can grow with by utilizing my trade and customer service skills to be part of something special.”

HVAC, plumbing and electrical add to Mars’ growing list of service offerings, which include pest control, carpet cleaning, countertop resurfacing, housekeeping, painting, carpet repairs, 24-hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up, and tub resurfacing to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets.

About Monty Lamb: Monty is a second-generation multi-licensed tradesman. Born in Texas, Monty first worked for his family business as a laborer, learning various building trades from his father. Later, as a young apprentice in New Mexico, Monty would run service calls with his father while learning valuable trades and experiencing the way customers should be treated. Monty’s family moved back to Texas in 1979 as he was entering high school in Big Spring, where his work as a plumber’s apprentice continued. Monty attended the University of North Texas, where in 1985 he became a journeyman licensed plumber while attending college. Monty became a Master Plumber in 1987, and then went to school to become an Aircraft Mechanic. Monty worked for Delta Airlines from 1987 until 2004, while acquiring more licenses as a Master Electrician, HVAC Contractor, and Insurance Adjuster. Monty has since worked as a Building Official in South Texas and owned and operated his own business for many years. In recent years, Monty moved back into the aviation industry as an Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor with Southwest Airlines. Monty married his best friend, Margaret Batson, in February 2017 during a trip to Las Vegas where Monty also auditioned for “THE VOICE.” Monty and Margaret have five children between them: Nicole, Brendan, Justin, Sarah and Blake, and three grandchildren: Noah, Hope, Faith, and two more on the way. Monty’s hobbies are singing and playing guitar, reading, scuba diving, and hanging with family and friends.

About Mars Services: Mars Services is a market-leading service provider to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Mars aims to be its customers’ first call for carpet cleaning, countertop resurfacing, housekeeping, painting, carpet repair, 24-hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up, tub resurfacing, pest control, plumbing, electrical and HVAC services. Mars Services is a member of The Garden Group™ network of companies, family owned diversified holding company in Dallas, TX that aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs a competitive edge through access to capital, advice, administrative services and other operational support.