GRAMMY-Nominated SETH GLIER Premieres New Single & Pledge Campaign

Seth Glier "Birds" “This young blood wields an old-soul air….Discover a new generation of great” - Huffington Post

GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Seth Glier has released a performance video of his new track “I’m Still Looking” which premiered exclusively via Glide Magazine and also launched his Pledge Music campaign in support of his forthcoming new album, "Birds". Seth says “I wrote ‘I'm Still Looking’ a few months after my brother passed away and I kept witnessing things that reminded me of him. It's difficult to tell whether these "signs" were sent down for me to receive or just stuff happening all the time. Death has a way of making us pay attention to life and I've found that there is much more beauty and magic in simply looking without the quest for meaning.”

On August 25, 2017, Seth will release "Birds", the follow up to his 2015 critically acclaimed "If I Could Change One Thing". In early 2016, Seth gave a TEDx Talk in which he discussed how gratitude is not a state of peace for arrival, but a bitter battle for balance and reason. This was inspired after losing his brother Jamie to severe autism and led to the start of the writing of "Birds". In keeping with matters close to his heart, Seth also tackles a few social issues on "Birds". “Water on Fire” tears into fracking while “Justice For All” challenges the death penalty. A powerful, primal cover of the Buffalo Springfield classic “For What It’s Worth” rounds out the collection. Fans can pre-order the album on iTunes and stream “I’m Still Looking” on Spotify now.

The artist will be hitting the road for a headlining U.S. tour kicking off at the Kerrville Fall Festival in Kerrville, TX. Seth will be making stops in these major cities: New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago. Full tour routing can be found below and on Seth's tour page.

Additionally, Seth and MPress Records have collaborated with Pledge Music to officially launch the pre-order campaign for Birds. Fans will be able to access uniquely branded experiences and Pledge-only exclusives with each pre-order of the album. Pledge will also be hosting Seth at their NYC offices for a Pledge Music Session performance this summer in support of the campaign.

PRE-ORDER "BIRDS" ON PLEDGE MUSIC

http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/birds

*****TOUR DATES*****

Sept 1-3 - Kerrville, TX - Kerrville Fall Festival

Sept 10 - Spring Lake, MI - Courtyard Concerts

Sept 21 - Easton, MD - Avalon Theater

Sept 22 - Bay Shore, NY - Boulton Center

Sept 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Sept 29 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall Loft

Sept 30 - Concord, NH - Spotlight Cafe - Capitol Center For The Arts

Oct 13 - Rockland, ME - The Strand Theatre

Oct 15 - Rockville, MD - Focus Music

Oct 20 - Waynesboro, VA - Wayne Theatre

Oct 21 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall

Oct 25 - Worthington, OH - Natalie's

Oct 28 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

Oct 29 - Marshfield, WI - Vox Concert Series

Nov 1 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars

Nov 3 - Denver, CO - Walnut Room

Nov 4 - Aspen, CO - Wheeler Opera House

Nov 5 - Pueblo, CO - Brues Alehouse Brewing Company

Nov 8 - Tulsa, OK - Woody Guthrie Center

Nov 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Blue Door

Nov 11 - Austin, TX - Cactus Café

Nov 12 - Houston, TX - Midtown Arts & Theatre Center

Nov 16 - Boston, MA - Club Passim

Nov 19 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square

Nov 25 - Pomfret, CT - Vanilla Bean Café

Nov 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena

Nov 29 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

Nov 30 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall

Dec 1 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

Dec 2 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

Dec 28 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

*****PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES*****

July 1 - Boothbay Harbor, ME - Opera House of Boothbay Harbor

July 8-9 - New Bedford, MA - New Bedford Folk Festival

July 15 - Okemah, OK - Woody Guthrie Folk Festival

July 28 - Great Barrington, MA - Guthrie Center

July 29 - Great Barrington, MA - Guthrie Center

SETH WILL BE IN NYC AND AVAILABLE FOR PRESS JUNE 26 – 28 & JULY 17-18

