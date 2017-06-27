Lumenera Corporation, a leading manufacturer and developer of high performance digital cameras and custom imaging solutions, is pleased to announce its continued partnership with BioBus Inc. with a donation of 12 Lumenera INFINITY high-performance, research-grade microscope cameras to be used in BioBase Harlem, a new community laboratory at Columbia University’s Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute in New York City.

BioBus Inc., founded in 2008 with its first mobile science lab, launched BioBase programs in 2014 as a way to inspire disadvantaged youth to pursue careers in science. BioBase Harlem will have its grand opening on June 28, 2017 from 6:30 - 9:00 pm at its location at Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute. It will house a state-of-the-art community science lab equipped with research-grade microscopes to provide children access to modern science curricula and equipment under the guidance of real scientists. BioBase Harlem will offer after-school, weekend, and summer science explorations, with PhD-level scientists leading courses in biological science, environmental science, and materials science that nurture students’ natural curiosity and critical thinking skills over the course of many sessions.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Lumenera to equip BioBase Harlem with state-of-the-art INFINITY microscope cameras,” said Ben Dubin-Thaler, Ph.D., founder of BioBus Inc. “We see the positive impact Lumenera’s cameras have on our students in our mobile laboratories, with students being more engaged due to enhanced visual aspect of the program resulting from the high definition images created when using the microscopes.”

The Lumenera camera donation includes the Lumenera INFINITY-HD and Lumenera INFINITY-3S-1UR that produce the accurate images needed in life science applications, including fluorescence imaging. The cameras will equip the microscopes at BioBase Harlem and allow students to experience capturing images of their science experiments with the same image quality as scientists in production laboratories do today.

“Lumenera is proud to continue our support of BioBus Inc. with its latest BioBase Harlem program,” said Huw Leahy, President of Lumenera Corporation. “We hope that our INFINITY microscope cameras will enhance the students’ learning experience by allowing them to capture lasting images from their science discoveries that help to inspire them as our next generation of scientists of all disciplines.”

About Lumenera: Lumenera Corporation, a division of Roper Technologies Inc., is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and is a leading developer and manufacturer of high performance digital cameras and custom imaging solutions. Lumenera imaging solutions provide a unique combination of speed, resolution, and sensitivity to meet the most demanding digital imaging requirements, and are used worldwide in a wide range of industrial, scientific, security, and astro applications. For additional information about Lumenera, please visit http://www.lumenera.com or call 613-736-4077. To receive Lumenera press releases as they are issued, contact us at marketing(at)lumenera.com.

About BioBus: Founded in 2008, BioBus Inc. works towards a future in which all people have experienced the power and beauty of making a scientific discovery. They cultivate this vision by creating immersive laboratory environments in which scientists join students and the general public for hands-on scientific exploration. This new kind of laboratory space is accessible and unintimidating, facilitating scientific engagement even amongst populations historically underrepresented in science professions. Within this space, scientists share their expertise and knowledge through direct, hands-on experiences, allowing participants to reshape their view of science through participation in the discovery process. At BioBus, we envision a world where all people have the opportunity to reach their full scientific potential. For more details please visit: http://biobus.org/about/