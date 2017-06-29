Scivantage®, a FinTech 100 technology provider of Digital Wealth Management and Cost Basis solutions, was honored on June 23, 2017 with two Contact Center World Awards; Best Technology Innovation Internal Solution and Best Use of Self-Service Technology in Implementation of a Call Center.

North & South Americas Contact Center Masterclass Best Practice Conference is a forum for ideas and best practices from the elite in the region. The conference is a venue for industry leaders to share knowledge and information on key areas of contact center performance, employee engagement, client service, social media and more. The awards presented to Scivantage represent:



Best Technology Innovation Internal Solution: this award is given to the Contact Center that can demonstrate creativity through the use of technology to enhance business performance and client service.

Best Use of Self-Service Technology in Implementation of a Call Center: this award is presented to call centers that have successfully implemented self service solutions within the past 24 months with proven ROI and can demonstrate increased client satisfaction overall as a result.

To be selected as a finalist for the awards, a panel of judges score and evaluate the content of the award application. Only those who have received the highest score from neutral judges are invited to present at the Regional Event.

“Businesses today need to strive to not just meet, but exceed, client expectations. Scivantage wants to deliver the best support experience in our industry for our Maxit and Wealthsqope clients,” said Jennifer Cosenza, EVP, Business Operations and Services at Scivantage. “Today’s client requirements are more complex. To address these needs and deliver a superior client experience, operations and support must have not only a deep product knowledge, but must also understand the industry and the challenges it poses. Because it takes time to gain this knowledge, it is extremely important to retain staff, and essential to have clear career paths if you are looking to build a world class call center. Winning the Contact Center World awards reaffirms Scivantage’s dedication to this,” added Cosenza.

Over the past year and a half Scivantage has restructured its overall client support model to effectively build out and train a tier 1 and tier 2 call center team that promotes ownership of client issues, clear communication and emphasis on the client experience. In addition, Scivantage has rolled out new self-service technology to replace the legacy ticketing system with Salesforce Service Cloud, a best of breed solution that will further transform the client service engagement.

“We are honored to be recognized by Contact Center World as the Best Technology Innovation Internal Solution and Best Use of Self-Service Technology in Implementation of a Call Center,” said Alex Sauickie, President and COO at Scivantage. “These awards are recognition of our efforts to continually innovate and evolve our business operations to deliver the best experience for our Maxit and Wealthsqope clients,” added Sauickie.

About Scivantage

Scivantage® is a FinTech 100 technology provider of Digital Wealth Management and Cost Basis solutions. With proven expertise in online brokerage, tax and portfolio reporting, and wealth management applications, Scivantage delivers intelligent and actionable information that goes beyond the boundaries of traditional financial software, helping improve investment decisions. Leading financial institutions, including broker-dealers, mutual fund companies, bank custodians, trust and prime brokers, depend on Scivantage’s cloud-based technology to achieve critical business insights, generate new revenue and build stronger customer relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.scivantage.com or contact us at +1.646.452.0050

About Contact Center World

ContactCenterWorld.com is the World's largest Contact Center Association with over 187,000 members in 200 countries. Established in the UK in 1999, ContactCenterWorld.com helps professionals and companies through training, education, best practice conferences, awards and engagement measurement tools for customers and staff. For more details visit http://www.ContactCenterWorld.com