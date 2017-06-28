CAMP3 PR

On June 30th, AMP3 Public Relations will officially launch its PR boot camp program, dubbed “CAMP3,” designed to mentor college students studying PR, marketing and communications in New York City and its surrounding areas.

The CAMP3 PR boot camp, taking place at the AMP3 PR headquarters in SoHo, is an incubator for the next generation of industry professionals and leaders. The open house event is focused on fostering the most dedicated young talent, with the goal of encouraging best practices, to shape and lead the fashion PR industry forward.

Interested students can apply to be selected for a coveted seat at the PR table, which will offer a full day of complimentary real world training and guest speakers including a journalist who will speak to the do’s and don’ts of pitching and the importance of traditional press, and a notable influencer who will be demystifying the role of the influencer in today’s brand marketing landscape. Other activities will include pitch creation, an NYFW crash course, social media publicity tactics and data analysis, how to excel at a PR internship, and a Q&A with the agency’s co-founders, Alyson Roy and Dion Roy.

“Supporting and building each other up is an important part of our company culture,” says Alyson Roy, “There is a cut-throat stigma associated with Fashion PR, so at AMP3, we make educating and inspiring the next generation a priority. Our agency relies on a strong mix of industry veterans and newcomers with the belief that we all have something of value to learn from each other—and now we’re offering up our combined expertise to those who will become the future of our industry.”

Selected students will be treated to breakfast by Baz Bagels, lunch by Dig Inn and sweet treats courtesy of Magnolia Bakery, as well as “CAMP3 Survival Kits” including notebooks from Rifle Paper Co and books from The Intern Queen and PR Couture.

The CAMP3 PR Boot Camp will take place on Friday, June 30th at AMP3 PR from 9:30am to 5:30pm. For more information about the event and how to apply, visit http://www.amp3pr.com.

About AMP3 PR

AMP3 PR is a boutique publicity agency based in New York City. We specialize in consumer lifestyle and Fashion PR campaigns for both emerging and established global brands. We offer traditional PR & media outreach, social media marketing strategy & online visibility, and special event PR & production. Lead by Alyson Roy, named PR Couture’s “Communicator of the Year” in 2017, our agency is ranked among the Top 15 Fashion & Beauty PR firms in the country according to O’Dwyer’s. We offer one-on-one attention and a tailored approach to help our clients create content and communicate their stories effectively to gain maximum exposure and generates sales.