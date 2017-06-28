Plant Therapy Announces July Customer Appreciation Month

Customers love the extra-special attention we give them during July and we really enjoy doing it.

Plant Therapy, the fastest-growing essential oil company in the U.S., annual July Customer Appreciation Month starts July 1st and runs through July 31st. Plant Therapy's goal in running July Customer Appreciation Month each year, is to show their appreciation to the customers who have helped make their company what it is today. They are excited to give back to the people that mean so much to them.

“We’re very excited to be launching our popular July Customer Appreciation Month again this year,” said Chris Jones, President of Plant Therapy. “Customers love the extra-special attention we give them during July and we really enjoy doing it. It’s a great reminder for us each year that our customers come first.”

During Plant Therapy’s July Customer Appreciation Month, there will be a variety of amazing discounts and offers for customers to take advantage of. Customers will receive an automatic discount, for every purchase, between 10% - 20% depending on the size of their order. In addition Plant Therapy will also be giving customers "Bonus Offers" that they can redeem such as downloadable essential oil charts, product giveaways, and new product releases. Customers can visit https://www.planttherapy.com/july each day for updates and to see the latest offers.

About Plant Therapy

Founded in 2011, Plant Therapy is a leading supplier of essential oils and accessories. Based in Twin Falls, Idaho, we provide the absolute highest-quality essential oils and are committed to educating our customers on their uses, safety, and efficiency. Our products include organic essential oils, carrier oils, blends, KidSafe Synergies, and pre-diluted roll-ons as well as accessories such as diffusers, books, and natural body care. Visit us at https://www.planttherapy.com.