MBE Magazine's Fourth Annual WBEs Who Rock! Contest Wraps

Another successful run for MBE magazine’s popular WBEs Who Rock! contest came to a close at this year’s Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) National Conference in Las Vegas, NV, last week.

This award honors women business owners who have excelled in their industry and are also active in their community. 2017 winners are: Katelyn Montgomery – President, Worldgate LLC; Rachel D. Wilson – CEO, LADY Rebranded LLC; Mary Parker – CEO, All(n)1 Security; Kelley Taylor – Founder & CEO, Taylor Construction Management LLC; Rosa Santana – Founder & CEO, Santana Group; Audrey Dempsey – President, Infinity Enterprises Inc.; Patti Winstanley – President, Aztec Promotional Group LLC; Charlene Hesketh – President, Photomation; Rashmi Chaturvedi – President, Kaygen; Jo Cato – Founder & Chief Builder, Periwinkle Media Group; and Janeen Zook – President & CEO, Trattativa Meeting & Event Solutions International. Sonu Ratra – President & Co-Founder, Akraya; Alexa Elliot – Owner, Mad Displays; and Diedria B. Joseph – President & CEO, Topp Knotch Personnel, the Spring Issue WBEs Who Rock! cover subjects were also honored.

The magazine hosted a special reception on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Ballroom, to announce and honor the winners. Details about the winners will be available in the Summer 2017 edition of the MBE magazine.

“It’s so gratifying to know that each year we get to acknowledge these extraordinary women and all their professional and personal accomplishments, and get to share this with their peers,” says Barbara Oliver, president of Enterprise Publishing Inc. and publisher of MBE magazine. “Congratulations to all of our winners and nominees who are truly WBEs Who Rock!”

As always, we cannot do this event without our sponsors. Special thanks to Akraya, WBENC, MGM Resorts, Private Eyes, Inc., Trattativa Meetings, Dempsey Graphics, Infinity Photo, and Red Kite Business Advisors.

The contest, along with its sister contest, “MBEs Who Rock” which honors minority business owners, are held annually in June and October, and submissions for each contest can be made throughout the year. For more information and details, go to http://www.mbemag.com.

About Enterprise Publishing, Inc. (EPI): EPI is the parent company of Minority Business Entrepreneur (MBE) magazine, which is published quarterly. The magazine serves as a nationwide forum for minority and women business owners, corporations and government agencies concerned with minority and women business enterprise development. Founded in 1984 by Ginger Conrad, MBE magazine maintains a strong commitment to economic parity as a lasting solution to the ills of poverty and discrimination.

Contact Information:

Barbara Oliver

MBE magazine

http://www.mbemag.com

(310) 294-3780

